Volunteers from Forgotten Ministries for a second time Tuesday brought 300 cooked hot dogs to give to students getting out of school.
Behind the community outreach nonprofit’s red-painted bus, adults cooked the hot dogs that kids then served for free to students who had crossed the street from Longfellow Middle School to the Family Dollar parking lot.
Youth ministry leader Autumn Bradley also played acoustic worship music in front of the opened-up bus, and a worship service was held later in the afternoon.
Forgotten Ministries first came to the parking lot at Broadway and 9th last Tuesday and gave out 300 hot dogs, so youth leader Tristan Bradley, Autumn’s husband, said they brought exactly 300 this time.
Volunteers will continue to offer free food and prayers through the end of the school year, every Tuesday until evening services start at 6 p.m. at Don Haskins Park.
Bradley said all but two of the kids in Forgotten Ministries’ newly formed youth group already go to Longfellow, so they decided to bring the church to them.
“The ultimate goal is for kids to come to know Jesus,” he said. “This is all about feeding people, physically and spiritually.”
Bradley said the ministry group hoped to then welcome new members to weekly youth group meetings held 7-9 p.m. Thursdays at the ministry, on 1624 S. 4th.
