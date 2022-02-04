ENID, Okla. — As 2022’s first major winter storm hammers Enid with snow and arctic temperatures, those without proper food and shelter suffer more.
The houseless or underprivileged people of the area need extra care in harsh weather conditions, and that’s where local organizations step in to help.
Hope Outreach, Our Daily Bread, Forgotten Ministries/Five80/Mercy House, Salvation Army, Holy Cross Catholic Church and Community Development Support Association are among the establishments that support others during times of need.
Two faith-based organizations in Enid provide overnight shelter services — Mercy House and Salvation Army.
Hope Outreach, Five80 and Holy Cross are among the places where people are able to rest inside throughout the day.
All of these organizations provide food and temporary shelter to clients, while others are able to help beyond that, providing access to showers, clothing and phones.
Salvation Army Capt. David Brittle, head pastor and administrator for operations in Garfield, Grant and Major counties, said they are the only homeless shelter that runs 365 days a year.
“This program will always be running, even with COVID scares,” Brittle said. “Anybody can check into our shelter that has a need. We ask for ID and that they not be intoxicated. We are lax on some of the rules for cold weather, we don’t want anybody to be out in the cold.”
If people aren’t homeless, Salvation Army has a fully licensed social service office with a staff that can help people figure out what their next step is, Brittle said.
“There are a lot of people that help in the community, which is a very loving community,” Brittle said. “Nothing has changed about us after so long, we are still doing the exact same job. We accept anybody and everybody as they are. We want to help people where they are and to hopefully be able to share the gospel.”
Salvation Army also provides clothing vouchers and hygiene kits with feminine products and laundry soap, filling as many needs as they can even for housed people, Brittle said. The ministry also has a private, emergency family unit.
“Every day, seven days a week at 6 p.m., we do a community feeding with no questions asked,” Brittle said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing. We want people to be safe and feel OK.”
Forgotten Ministry’s Mercy House operates similarly to the Salvation Army, providing shelter at night and access to other important services.
Mercy House generally runs November to March 1, depending on weather. The ministry picks up people outside of Hope Outreach daily to take them to the shelter for the evening.
Katie and Curtis Lentz, staff members of Forgotten Ministries, said their goal is to save people off the streets and eventually share the gospel.
“Mercy House is a seasonal homeless shelter, dedicated to providing safety, warmth and all necessities to be comfortable overnight,” Katie Lentz said. “Guests are able to shower, put on MH clothing, listen to a nightly Bible devotional, eat a home-cooked meal, sleep in a warm bed and have their clothes cleaned and ready for the next morning.”
The Rev. Deacon James Neal, missioner at Holy Cross Catholic Church, said the other organizations in town are great about helping people that Holy Cross refers to them.
“They do fantastic work,” Neal said. “We try to help people that fall through their gaps. Those gaps are no one’s fault. It just happens. We don’t replace them, we operate alongside them.”
Holy Cross operates a sanctuary and resource center, using its basement and church sanctuary to serve people Those facilities are open at least two days a week, but are looking to increase that to five days a week, Neal said.
“People can come in, relax, get warm, get coffee,” Neal said. “We are also here to provide case management services or to help people get referred to other agencies.”
Holy Cross strives to be open, especially when people don’t have somewhere else to go, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.