ALVA, Okla. — Woods County Mineral Owners Association will host a statewide town hall meeting in conjunction with the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Association of Royalty Owners.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022 at Northwest Technology Center, 1801 11th in Alva. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for OKNARO members and current Woods County Mineral Owners Association members. There is a $15 per person charge for all non-members and guests.
RSVP by calling Woods County OSU Extension Center at (580) 327-2786 or by emailing greg.highfill@okstate.edu before Nov. 9, 2022.
The program will include speakers knowledgeable of most aspects of the oil and gas industry. Topics include important lease language, recent lease bonuses being paid and current oil and gas activity in the state and region. Following the town hall session, Woods County Mineral Owners Association will hold its annual meeting to elect officers and directors for the upcoming year.
