ENID, Okla. — Dr. Jon Mills sees his family health center soon to open in downtown Enid as more than just a doctor’s office.
“I don’t want people to think this is just a doctor’s office to come just when you are sick, but more of a place to come to get healthy and stay healthy,” he said.
He further described his new business at 108 W. Randolph as a part art gallery, part nutrition center and part healthy food grab-and-go.
“I’m trying to open a store that includes all my different interests,” Mills said.
Mills went to the University of Tulsa, and his first major was art with a focus on sculpture and minors in history, Spanish and French. After his first round of college, Mills lived an hour north of Paris for five months and immersed himself in art before coming back to Oklahoma.
Despite his interest in health and medicine, Mills started as a director of youth ministries in Tulsa. He also coached swimming and taught art and Spanish at East Central High School in Tulsa before finally surrendering to his calling to become a doctor.
Mills went to Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa from 2006 to 2010, before doing his residency in family medicine in a residency program started by area doctors Gary Patzkowski and John Ogle.
“Those three years proved to be a very good experience for me,” Mills said. “It was a great rural residency.”
He is involved in long-term care and skilled nursing at local long-term care facilities. Mills also is medical director at Golden Oaks and often goes to The Commons. He helps patients who are in the facilities for recovery and rehabilitation.
“I want to help people get healthy and to remain healthy,” Mills said.
In addition to his family care practice, Mills plans to have other events at his health center.
“He would like to always have a few appointments open for people who are sick,” said office manager Allison Jackson.
Nurse practitioner Adrienne Hernandez works with Dr. Mills.
Mills said his health center will hold classes on diabetes, insulin usage and good nutrition. He said one part of his office will have a gym with simple machines for older people to help them get stronger.
“This will be a business where we talk about health,” Mills said. “We will be able to help with personalized eating plans and will sell a variety of healthy foods and those you can grab and go.”
Mills also has an area planned for staging arts and hopes to routinely rotate different works of local artists, and even to sponsor contests. He hopes to sell art along with T-shirts and different health items.
Mills is actively involved with sponsoring and organizing triathlons. He organizes the annual Enid Stampede triathlon for youth and adults, and this year he organized the Ski Lake Triathlon. He recently did a Half-Ironman and plans to have cycles in the building to help train triathletes.
Mills Family Health Center will be opening within the next few weeks. For more information, call (580) 977-8988.
