The Military Spouse Employment act, which Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is a strong proponent of, has advanced to the House, according to a press release.
The bill passed through the Senate unanimously.
The bill would give a federal agency the clear authority to hire military spouses to fully remote positions, which would allow a spouse to have a fully remote federal job regardless of where their spouse is stationed.
Lankford is the lead Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Subcomittee on Government Operations and Border Management.
“We are one step closer to getting this practical solution for our military spouses into law,” Lankford said. “If the House will swiftly pass by bill, a military spouse in Altus, Enid, Oklahoma City, Lawton, McAlester, or any of the other great installations around the country, where most federal agencies do not have local offices, could still start a federal career and serve their country remotely from almost anywhere, as their military family moves. The COVID-19 pandemic showed that many federal jobs can be done remotely. Our military families should benefit from that experience.”
