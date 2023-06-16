ENID, Okla. — Damage from Thursday evening storms that moved through the Enid area around 8 p.m. was minimal, said Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director.
There were reports of tree limbs down and some electric pole damage, Honigsberg said.
"We did have three power poles break in the storm out north of town that caused a power outage," he said.
Damage to the poles was along U.S. 81 between Robertson and Centennial on the west side of the highway, he said. A resident in the area on Lake Hellums said their family's power went off at 8:40 p.m. and came back on at 3:15 a.m.
OG&E Electric Services reported at the peak of the outages statewide there were 13,600 customers without power, which was down to 8,000 around 5 a.m. and 3,300 as of 9:45 a.m. There were 233 without power in Enid still Friday morning, according tp the OG&E website.
Honigsberg said the wind speed was around 70 mph when the storm went through the Enid area and Garfield County.
