ENID, Okla. — Migrating moths are causing homeowners some concern as they invade homes and cars in Northwest Oklahoma.
According to information sent out by the Oklahoma State University Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, miller moths and forage looper moths are the culprits. But, Rick Nelson, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County, said he only has identified miller moths in Garfield County.
The moths are known in the caterpillar stage as army cutworm.
"While both can be found throughout Oklahoma, the miller moth is well documented to migrate in mass from East to West going towards the Rocky Mountain regions of the U.S.," Justin Talley, OSU Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology head, and Alex Harman, insect diagnostician, said in a release sent out Monday, May 22, 2023.
The mass migration doesn't happen every year.
"Although the exact reason why these moths only migrate in certain years in mass the most likely reason is the availability of flowering plants that provide nectar," Talley and Harman stated. "The direction of migration is most likely due to cooler temperatures in the higher elevations. During years where we see increased migrations of these moths the outbreak level usually lasts about five to six weeks beginning in mid-May and going through June."
The most intense populations last about two weeks, though, the men said.
"This year’s migration is at a level that they are picking these migrations up on weather radar in Colorado, where most of these moths are headed for the summer," they said. "Although Oklahoma is rarely the destination for these two moths they are emerging from fields throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska."
Miller moths will try to enter structures to avoid daylight, they said in the release.
"Small entry points, such as doors, broken screens or garage doors, not sealed at the bottom are ideal for entry points into structures," they said. "Structures that have flowering plants and canopies that maintain humidity or just higher humidities will attract more moths than structures without flowering plants nearby. This is an important aspect of their behavior, because they are also pollinators and property owners will have to weigh the benefit of pollination to controlling a temporary nuisance."
The men offered some tips on how to keep the moths out of homes.
"One important aspect to limit the impact of these migratory moths is to properly seal entryways and windows," they said.
Make sure there are no holes or gaps in screens. Landscaping features, including dark shrubs or pine trees, will provide shelter for migrating moths and could cause them to stay longer. Flowering plants also will attract them.
"However, it is not recommended to treat these plants with insecticides because this could have a significant impact on other pollinators such as bees," they said. "If a property owner is dealing with these moths inside their structures, then the best method to reduce them is to vacuum them up with a high-powered vacuum, such as those used in shops."
Another way is to draw them away from your home by placing a light over a bucket partially filled with soapy water. Dish detergent works best.
"The light will attract the moths and the soapy water will kill the moths," they said. "It must have soapy water not just regular water to have an impact on the moth population. It is also important to locate these away from entry points to any structure so utilizing an extension cord and hanging the light on a fence away from structures would be a better option rather than placing these light bucket traps near any opening on structures."
Noise can be another effective deterrent.
"There is some evidence that anything that makes a noise similar to jingling keys, crumpling soda can, or wind chimes that produce similar sounds will disorient the moths away from structures," the men said, "This is a behavior from the moths that is utilized to avoid predation from bats that use sound to locate the moths. Bats are natural predators of these moths, and utilizing some kind of sound in combination with the soapy traps will disturb the moths’ behavior to avoid the structures."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.