ENID, Okla. — An athletic coordinator and PE teacher at Waller Middle School was surprised Thursday morning when Garfield County Sooner SUCCESS Coalition presented him an award for diversity and inclusion.
Jayden Dobbs, who’s been at Waller for two years, had no idea that Deana Wilson, Garfield County Sooner SUCCESS coordinator, would show up along with Bobbi Shelite and her son Korben, a Waller seventh-grader with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, to give him the Diversity and Inclusion Award and a $50 gift card.
Bobbi Shelite said Dobbs took Korben Shelite “under his wing” and gave him managerial duties for Dobbs’ football team and let him help out with summer athletic camps Dobbs puts on.
“I think it’s super important to shed light on students with disabilities being more involved in everything,” Dobbs said. “From a teaching aspect, inclusions can be difficult, but I mean, that’s why we’re in the teaching profession.”
The PE class Dobbs was teaching at 8:30 a.m. Thursday erupted in applause for their coach when Wilson handed the award to Dobbs.
The Diversity and Inclusion Award is the first award of its kind from the Garfield County Sooner SUCCESS Coalition, which is “dedicated to building and supporting inclusive communities for children with special needs and their families,” according to its website. Sooner SUCCESS is a statewide program under the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Wilson said she hopes to give out the award to more coaches and teachers in the future and plans on keeping her ears open for others in the school system who are deserving.
Bobbi Shelite was talking with Wilson at the ball field about a month ago and told her about everything Dobbs does for Korben. That sparked something in Wilson, who talked with her supervisor about doing something that shows how important diversity and inclusion are and to recognize Dobbs for it.
“When a parent feels that strongly that they’ll share about how a coach or a teacher has impacted their son’s life, I’m like, ‘That needs to be recognized,’” Wilson said. “Being able to include (people who have a diagnosis) and make them feel a part of things is so amazing.”
Korben Shelite, an avid baseball fan and player, said some of his favorite parts about being involved with Dobbs and the football team are getting to hang out with his coach and going to all the games.
For Dobbs, Korben helps set up and take down drill activities, helps with water, exercises with the team during offseason and is the team’s “hype man.”
“He’s so positive, which is just such a fresh breath of air for a lot of kids, and they’re always including him in things. They don’t walk past him without giving him a high five,” Dobbs said.
That’s done by Dobbs’ example, Wilson said, and is exactly what this award is all about.
Dobbs said his father, who coached football in Wisconsin and teaches middle school special education, set a “great example” for him growing up to include others.
“It’s just what you do,” Dobbs said.
