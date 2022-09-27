ENID, Okla. — Mid-America Food Distributor is closing as Mark Dick is set to retire after 44 years. Dick said they will be out of the building for good Nov. 15, with the building purchased by Enid entrepreneur Brady Sidwell.
“It’s been really rewarding,” Dick said. “Of course, there’s been a lot of challenges over the last two years thanks to COVID, but we’ve had great customers and had great employees. Hate to see that all go away, but it was time, it’s past time.”
Dick has a pharmacy degree and his first job was working for Walter Scheffe back in 1972, working with him until 1975. He said his family then moved back to Woodward where he worked as a pharmacist for a few years. When his father, who owned a tobacco business called Northwest Wholesale, passed away, Dick got back in to get his family into the food business. He said they bought the building at 3101 S. Van Buren in 1987 and was known as Enid Wholesale for a few years before changing the name to Mid-America in 1995. Dick said they had been in business in the Enid area since about 1986.
“There’s a lot of good people out there. We’ve had a lot of good customers and I’ve had a lot of good employees,” Dick said. “I mean, they’re the ones that built the business. It’s just a matter of getting the right people in the right slot. We’ve been real lucky. We’ve done real well, but it was time. This is not a business for a small-time guy. These are multi-million dollar competitors or multi-billion dollar companies. So to compete, you need to invest a lot of money, and at my age I wasn’t about to do that.”
Dick said he will look at potentially getting involved with nonprofits in town and spend time with his grandkids. But there still is some liquidation of merchandise that will take place over the next few months.
“It’s sad, and it will be sad when it finally happens, but right now, we’re so busy that I don’t have time to worry about that,” Dick said.
Dick said being able to sell to Sidwell, who is involved with multiple local businesses, was something that made it easier to sell the building and retire.
“He’s been good to work with and he’s a local guy,” Dick said. “That was one thing that made us even happier, that it’s he’s going to put several businesses under one roof. So it will be well utilized.”
Sidwell is involved with Enid Brewing Co., Chisholm Trail Milling, Sidwell Farms, Enterprise Grain Co. and also has a trading firm called Sidwell Strategies. He said he returned to Enid in 2016 to help build on his family’s agriculture operation. He said a goal of his has been getting more into value-adding local ingredients. He said local grain is used by Chisholm Trail Milling, having been contracted through local farmers through Enterprise Grain to make whole grain flour. The beef sold at Enid Brewing Co. is locally sourced, and the grain used in the brewery’s beers is local.
He said taking over the former Mid-America building will allow him to put many of his businesses under one roof, as well as adding an expansion to the building.
“This expansion to that facility is essentially us being able to consolidate some of our operations, scale up our distribution side of the business, and we’re going to call that business Sidwell Distribution,” Sidwell said.
He said he and Dick connected earlier this year and discussed it. He visited the facility and saw what they were able to offer, especially with the cold storage and the warehouse distribution side of it.
As they scale up these businesses, having distribution but also the warehousing and cold storage is important for their business to be able to expand, Sidwell said. A place for their customers who they ship to around the U.S. will be able to come to the facility. He said he and Dick started talking about the deal over the past several months and were able to come to a deal recently.
It will become the headquarters of their food businesses and distribution. They also will be adding on, and there are several food customers that are there now and that they want to keep working with. They won’t be doing exactly what Dick was doing in terms of food distribution, but they will utilize a warehouse with cold and dry storage available for any customer. They want to be able to offer that to other food companies that need it.
“We’re excited to be able to carry on the legacy that Mark and his team have built,” Sidwell said. “And we’re excited to invest in Enid and be able to really build out the supply chain. That’s kind of what we’re all about.”
