Messer-Bowers Insurance will be honored for its longstanding commitment to area Boy Scouts at the second annual Outstanding Citizens Luncheon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Stephen Williams, scout executive/CEO of Cimarron Council, BSA, said the name of the luncheon used to be the Good Scout Award Luncheon, and the name was changed for last year's event to be able to recognize individuals and companies that make great contributions to the local Scouts community.
Williams said Messer-Bowers has been engaged in scouting functions for many years, and John Bowers previouslywas the president of the scouting council. He said the company is being recognized for all of its efforts to aid the scouting community over the years.
"They've contributed significant amounts of money over the few decades that they've been involved," Williams said. "John's son, Jay, is an Eagle Scout, so they were very engaged in his troop. Jay now is a grown adult himself and is kind of adopting his father's mantle as far as it pertains to organizational structure and operations as a scouting council. So Jay is one of the officers of our board, and we're just acknowledging the fact that they've been a presence in scouting for many years."
Another addition last year was to get more of the local Scouts involved, Williams said, and that, Max Benge, a member of last year's Eagle Scout class will provide a scouting testimonial this year.
"In addition to the name change from the last couple of years, I feel it is important that the event attendees and donors have actually get to see the product of our program, which is why I've started bringing Scouts in for the opening to tell a little scouting testimonial," Williams said.
The Outstanding Citizens Luncheon will be 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oakwood Country Club.
