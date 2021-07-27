ENID, Okla. — Merrifield Office Supply is hitting its 40th anniversary next month, and to celebrate, it’s offering a discount, grab bags and door prizes ahead of the school year.
Stan Merrifield, owner of Merrifield Office Supply at 202 E. Broadway, said in honor of the anniversary and to show appreciation to teachers, there will be a 20% discount for teachers, door prize drawings and free grab bags stuffed with goodies such as gift certificates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
June, July and August are Merrifield Office Supply’s busiest times of the year because of schools, Merrifield said.
“We try to support the teachers because they are a big part of our business,” Merrifield said.
Usually, the teacher appreciation discount is only one day, but Merrifield said there are two days this year to celebrate the anniversary.
The company was started in 1981 by Merrifield’s father Loren Merrifield with the Enid location and has since grown to include locations in Alva, Elk City, Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Stillwater and Sapulpa.
Merrifield said about 20 area schools do business with Merrifield in Enid, as do local businesses.
Loren Merrifield had been a superintendent in the area before entering the office supply business, opening and running stores along with Merrifield and other family members.
Merrifield came back home to work at the Enid location in 1982 and began managing the store in 1985. Since then, he said he’s always just done one thing: “get out there and make a sale.”
Merrifield Office Supply sells items such as office supplies, janitorial supplies, furniture and technology, according to its website. Merrifield guessed that about 90% of the store’s business is conducted online.
That’s one of the biggest changes Merrifield has seen in his years with the company.
“So many things are done online nowadays,” he said. “Used to, I'd go out and knock on doors, and I’d go in and say, ‘Do you want a desk? Do you want a piece of paper?’”
One of the best parts about being in the business for so long is the relationships made, Merrifield said, adding his key to success has been a combination of the community and the employees.
“We've probably done business with 90% of the businesses in this town and people, and I’ve gotten to know a lot of them,” Merrifield said. “We've made some good relationships, and this community has been very good to us. ...
“We've got a lot of people that have been here a long time, and your people are what makes this thing work, and it has been forever. That part, in my mind, hasn't ever changed, and I think that's the success of pretty much any business.”
