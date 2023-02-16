STILLWATER -- A handful of meetings with local employers and local workforce boards prompted a new apprenticeship model for the Workforce and Economic Development department at Meridian Technology Center.
This means more opportunities for employees – particularly in the fields of Heating and Air Conditioning and Collision Repair – as well as employers.
For MTC, it was simply a way to respond to industry requests.
“The skills gap seems to keep getting bigger and we continue to train as we need to,” Apprenticeship Coordinator Joe Steele said. “But there’s still areas that we can serve (students) better, whether that’s with different training or increasing the volume of the people we are training.”
The typical training model for students is to take classes, complete an apprenticeship, work for several years, then take their journeyman’s test (an exam required by state or local municipalities to work professionally in an occupation, such as a lineman or plumber).
The new model adopted by MTC is a partnership with local employers that combines school and work so that the student is better prepared for the future.
MTC noticed that although they were reaching many high school age students and getting them prepared for their future occupations, a crucial demographic was not being helped.
The new apprenticeship model allows adult students and high school graduates – who may not be able to attend class in a traditional manner – more opportunities to develop their skills for the workforce and begin their apprenticeship sooner in their education.
“There’s two types of people (in this program),” Steele said. “Either (they) go through the work route or the school and work route. The apprenticeship model brings them to school and work simultaneously up to that test.”
MTC has sponsorship approval for registered occupations through the United States Department of Labor.
“We’re sponsored in Heating and Air Conditioning and Collision Repair at this point,” Steele said.
Two other nonregistered programs include Industrial Electricity Technology and Information Technology.
“(These) are a lot more customizable to industry or employer requests, and they’re generally shorter amounts of time,” Steele said.
The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development has an apprenticeship incentive fund that allows employers to apply for grants.
Because MTC is a sponsored entity through the Department of Labor for registered apprenticeships, they can accept employers into the new apprenticeship model, and an approved employer can be eligible for those incentive funds through Oklahoma Commerce.
Seth Santiago, owner of Ambassador Heating and Air Conditioning, is a 2017 graduate of MTC and has applied for the incentive funds through the state of Oklahoma.
As a small business owner, Santiago noted that funding for small businesses can be hard to get, not to mention the task of hiring new employees.
He stays in close contact with Travis Snowden, a Heating and Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Instructor at MTC who refers possible employees to him.
“It’s not easy finding someone qualified and competent (to hire),” Santiago said. “It’s helpful to have that pool of workers from MTC. There’s a shortage of tradesmen out there working, and the more students who go through MTC, the better.”
The benefits of the new model is that students start work sooner and are paired with a mentor, gain industry-specific workforce credentials, and get paid sooner.
The program also benefits employers by giving them access to workers with diverse talent, lower their recruiting costs and minimize employee turnover.
“I think the demand is growing as our communities grow,” Steele said. “As the demand grows, more jobs are there.”
The model can also be customized to each student, much like a Lego set.
High school students who have done part of the curriculum can transition into this model right after graduation.
“What I like about this model personally is (that) we stay with them through the training transition into work,” Steele said. “It’s a smoother transition for the students to go from school to work.”
The original launch for the program was planned for Fall 2023, but as MTC met with employers, excitement for the model grew.
MTC held several “Meet and Greet” events to connect with local employers and gauge their employee needs.
Employers quickly saw the value of the apprenticeship model, and support for the program grew much faster than MTC anticipated, prompting an early program launch in June 2022.
“The (apprenticeship) concept isn’t new,” Steele said. “But it’s trending right now.”
The beauty of the apprenticeship model is that it fits any size of company, from a small company with two or three employees to larger companies.
“Funding sources are a little more helpful to the smaller employers,” Steele said. “And (there’s) an increased workforce pool to draw from for the bigger companies.”
Steele noted that the apprenticeship model matches where MTC is at right now and that they will have the luxury to change and adapt the model as the workforce demands.
“The part that I enjoy is getting to meet people where they’re at – the employer’s needs and our student desires and needs – (and) customize this to help them,” Steele said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.