Mentoring program between Vance, Youth & Family Services grows

ENID, Okla. — A little more than one year ago, Master Sgt. Tiairia English walked into a local nonprofit with a game plan to help local youth.
At Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, English, who’s in charge of aviation resource management at Vance Air Force Base, met Tree Kelley, executive director there, and together, the duo helped create a mentoring program.
From that partnership between Vance and YFS, the Vance Mentoring Program was established, allowing interested airmen the opportunity to be a mentor to local youth living at YFS.
“We’re all people, and these kids — a lot of them are just trying to figure out what we already know,” English said. “If we can pour what we know into them, then maybe they can be better humans for it. ... Even if we can help just one kid, we’ve done more than enough.”
A need in the community
English said as a teenager growing up in Maryland, she joined Upward Bound,a federally funded program
that “provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance” and “opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.
In order to be involved in Upward Bound, English had to maintain a certain grade-point average and not have any disciplinary issues in school, and English also had a mentor with that program.
“My path could have been different if I didn’t have that guidance and positivity that was poured into me,” English said.
Her involvement in Upward Bound, along with her brother’s death in 2009, drove English to become a mentor for other children.
“(My brother’s) path was a misunderstood path, and I don’t think people take the time to understand what some of these kids go through,” English said. “If you have counsel, proper guidance and mentorship, that can change your whole life. That’s what propelled me into the path of serving.”
English was involved with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s mentorship program before coming to Vance in 2020.
After arriving in Enid, English wanted to get involved in mentoring again, but learned there wasn’t a place locally that offered those kinds of programs similar to FDDJ’s.
She saw a need in the community, though, and people she talked with about the idea told her to get in touch with YFS, which is where English and Kelley made contact.
Kelley said she was “thrilled” with English’s idea because it gives YFS “another arm in the Enid community” and could also help children who are staying at YFS’ shelter and those living in one of YFS’ residential housing programs.
“For some reason or another, they haven’t gotten to finish adulting, or this adulting world is so new to them, and they haven’t had the guidance that they need,” Kelley said, “and that’s exactly what our airmen from Vance can give them — they get to see someone who’s successful in their own life.”
Up and running
After their initial meeting, English and Kelley got to work. They met with Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Wing commander at Vance, to establish the program’s structure, and then got the word out to airmen at Vance who may be interested in mentoring children.
Three airmen have signed up for the program so far, and background checks for each airman take several months to complete before someone gets the OK to become a mentor.
“We try to give Youth & Familiar Services the best of the best … our bright and shining pennies,” English said. “These are people who actually want to serve in the community. They just need that outlet, and we’re here to provide that.”
Individuals chosen as mentors are shown a PowerPoint to make sure they understand things like confidentiality, the difference between being a mentor and being a friend and their role as a mandatory reporter, Kelley said.
Both English and Kelley said they are grateful for the growth they’ve seen in the Vance Mentoring Program in the past year.
“Yes, this is a pilot program, and we only have three — but we have three,” English said. “Last year, it was an idea, but now, it’s actually happening.”
Providing guidance
The first mentor was 24-year-old E-4 Dhruvi Patel, an air traffic controller at Vance. Patel, who was born in India but grew up in Dallas, was paired up in September with a young woman who was in YFS’ Thelma’s House program and is now in the adult transitional living program.
“We thought these two would really pair up well,” Kelley said. “This young lady just carried herself the same way Patel did, so we matched them up.”
Patel said she was nervous but very excited to meet her mentee, who she said is very smart, bright, ambitious and goal-driven.
During their first meeting, the two quickly realized they had a lot of things in common, like staying busy and being motivated and self-driven, as well as wanting to make a difference in their families by setting a good example.
Since the first day, Patel said it’s been “easy sailing.” Her mentee has opened up to her more, and the two chat about “a little bit of everything” through text messages and at their in-person meetings.
“Sharing our backgrounds with each other helped us establish a friendly but professional relationship that we have been able to build on since day one,” Patel said.
Kelley said although Vance is involved to serve the community and not recruit, the partnership gives the mentees an opportunity to see a possible career path with the Air Force through mentors like Patel.
English added that it also gives the mentees to see what civilian employment opportunities are available at Vance, too.
“Even if they don’t join the Air Force, there are still other opportunities on-base,” she said. “We have several different organizations that hire from the local community — giving them an opportunity to start setting themselves up.”
Patel added that being a mentor has just as many benefits as being a mentee, as she gets new perspectives on things in her own life, and she enjoys being able to help her mentee.
She said hopes to leave an impact on her mentee, as well as any other children she may mentor in the future.
“It’s rewarding that I’m able to make a difference and just help her when she needs it, … and I hope to continue doing that,” Patel said.
Goals for the future
Both English and Kelley have visions for the future of the Vance Mentoring Program.
One thing they want to do is bring some of the youth staying at YFS to Vance to show them different things like airplanes taking off and the flight simulator.
The biggest goal for 2023, they said, is to bring awareness to and spread the word about the program and recruit even more mentors.
Some of the ways English, who acts as the liaison between Vance and YFS, and Kelley hope to make the program sustainable are to create a committee for it and to potentially allow other interested people in the Enid community the chance to be a mentor — not just Vance personnel.
“Those will help … ensure we have a good foundation when (English) leaves,” Kelley said.
Since English is active duty, one of her goals is to set the program up to continue growing, even if she receives orders to go somewhere else.
“My hope is to keep it growing and keep it going,” English said.
Kelley said she believes it will do just that.
“It’s already making a difference for one person, and it’s going to make a difference for a lot more,” Kelley said.