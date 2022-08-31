American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is planning an awareness and fundraising walk to be held Friday, Sept. 2, during First Friday in downtown Enid. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 6:30 p.m.
A silent auction will be open until 7:30 p.m. with a variety of items, including tools, jewelry, a handmade quilt, photo sessions and baskets from local businesses to raise funds for AFSP programs and outreach.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP was established in 1987 and is a nationwide resource for any person affected by suicide. AFSP focuses on research, education and advocacy in an effort to save lives and to serve those who have suffered a loss. Suicide and mental health have risen to the forefront of our national conversation during this recent worldwide pandemic as we continue to lose our youth, our elders and all ages in-between to suicide.
This year’s event is organized by Ashley Bradley of Goltry. Ashley is a fourth-grade teacher for Enid Public Schools and bears the heartbreak of losing her 18-year-old son, Jordan, to suicide three years ago.
Ashley and her former husband adopted Jordan when he was just 8 years old. Although he was later diagnosed with PTSD and major depression, they saw a spunky, thoughtful, kind and funny boy who needed a loving home. Through the years, Jordan acted out and struggled in numerous ways; but suicide was never on Ashley’s radar concerning Jordan. The surprise and trauma of suicide is a burden carried by the majority of those affected by this national epidemic. Ashley and Jordan’s extended family were not immune to that trauma.
Ashley and her strong circle of family and friends have taken up a mantle of advocacy in Jordan’s memory. Ashley already was actively advocating for her son as he navigated his school years. She was a strong voice to ensure his needs were met and that he had every opportunity to live his adult life to its fullest. She has carried this determination to now advocate for and positively impact families and communities who have been affected by suicide. Ashley is determined Jordan will not be forgotten and that his life story will touch many others who need help, hope, support, education or a strong shoulder and listening ear.
Organizing this year’s AFSP Walk is an important part of Ashley’s journey to raise awareness of the staggering number of lives lost to suicide, and the equally staggering number of individuals and families affected it daily.
If you would like more information about this year’s AFSP Walk, providing silent auction donations, or where to receive help and support, please contact Ashley Bradley at soonerlady84@yahoo.com.
If you would like more information about American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, please call (888) 333-AFSP (2377) or email info@afsp.org.
If you need help or have suicidal thoughts please call the new HelpLine by dialing 988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.