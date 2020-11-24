Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy with rain...scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.