ENID, Okla. — Jane and Bob Eitzen have been helping with the annual Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale for 45 years.
This year they recruited Karen Burlison to help, and she will take over their duties for next year.
”I think we deserve a rest,” Jane Eitzen said.
At their booth in Chisholm Trail Expo Center, they will offer homemade food, including their German specialty rolls called zwiebach. They also will sell pumpkin bread and homemade noodles from Pryor.
Jane Eitzen said the zwiebach rolls were popular to make in Germany and later in Russia because farmers raised most of the ingredients: eggs, milk and butter. They bought colorful burlap sacks of flour, she said, and used the empty sacks to make beautiful clothes.
“Many of the Mennonite families originated in Germany, but some Germans went to Russia when they were offered land to farm in the Ukraine area,” said Bob Eitzen.
He said Russia did not fulfill its promises and took away their freedoms. Many left and migrated to Nebraska and Kansas, then later to Oklahoma during the land run. The Eitzen ancestors settled in the Fairview area.
Keith Whiteneck, Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale board chairman, the Eitzens and others are invaluable to the success of the event.
“This would not happen without all of our volunteers,” he said.
Students from Oklahoma Bible Academy came out and set up tables for the event, which began Friday.
The sale will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., and the auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. The People’s Choice Quilt will be auctioned at noon.
OMRS is in its 45th year of raising funds for those in need addressing issues around the world from peace efforts to providing clean drinking water for those communities in need.
