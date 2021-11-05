Nov. 5-11
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Mennonite Relief Sale, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Free admission. Booths, dinner, music, quilts and more. For more information, call (580) 554-9057.
EVENT [Saturday]
Ride to Remember, 9 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. Registration at 9, kickstands up at 10. Entry fee is $20. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid SPCA 22nd Annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival, 7-9:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets available at Enid SPCA, The Cat Clinic, JB Liquor and The Groom Closet. For more information, call (580) 278-1969.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents 'Cecilia's Muse,' 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students, and are available at enidsymphony.org.
EVENT [Monday]
Operation Yellow Ribbon, 6:30 p.m., Park Street south of Stride Bank Center. Food trucks, speakers, music and yellow ribbons. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
MUSIC [Wednesday]
Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by calling 855-TIX-ENID, by going to stridebankcenter.com, or at the box office.
EVENT [Thursday]
Veterans Day Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Recognition of veterans of the year along with recording artist Cornerstone. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
Nov. 12-18
EVENT [Saturday]
Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m., starting from corner of Grand and Maine. Afterward there will be a static aircraft display, food trucks, vendors and car show downtown. For more information, call Billy Cooley at (580) 231-7964.
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Spouses' Club Holiday Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Vendors, hourly raffles, bake sale, photos with Santa, selfie booth. Entry fee is $1 or canned good donation. For more information, go to https://fb.com/VSCHolidayMarketPlace.
EVENT [Monday]
Carden International Circus Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. General admission $20, spectacular reserved $26, ringmaster $35. Tickets available by calling (855) 849-3644, at stridebankcenter.com or at spectacularcircus.com.
Nov. 19-25
EVENT [Friday]
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or at the box office.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Home for the Holidays Home & Garden / Gift & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, go to https://enidhomeshow.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Pedal Steels and Pearl Snaps: '60s, '70s and '80s Country Music Revue, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Ballroom. Tickets are $30. For more information, go to www.enidevents.com.
MUSIC [Sunday]
Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or at the box office.
EVENT [Thursday]
Turkey Trot 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., starting from Da Vinci's, 2315 W. Willow. Entry fee is $35 for 5K or virtual 5K, or $25 for fun run. To register, go to https://enidturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=8301.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
