The city of Enid and Enid Woodring Regional Airport will host a Celebrate Freedom weekend tribute in honor of Memorial Day starting next Friday.
Veterans Memorial Bridge DedicationThe dedication of the Veterans Memorial Bridge will kick off the weekend at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at AMBUCS Park, 924 W. Oak. The Veterans Memorial Bridge carries traffic over the BNSF Railways yard.
The project naming the bridge in honor of veterans and to decorate it with American flags was born of an already-existing Enid AM AMBUCS project that places another 300 flags in downtown Enid in front of sponsoring businesses and along the Van Buren and Garriott corridors on holidays and for community parades and other events.
Enid AM AMBUCS, city officials and state officials will be on hand for the dedication and to put out all of the flags officially for Memorial Day.
Red Dirt Run of HonorEvents will switch to Woodring on Saturday, starting with the Red Dirt Run of Honor, an in-person 5K course through the red dirt of Northwest Oklahoma in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice or for any military hero. It also includes a “virtual” half marathon race. A virtual race is a race that can be run (or walked) from any location a runner chooses. Runners can run, jog or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym, or on the track. Runners get to run their own race, at their own pace, and time it themselves.
Online registration/pre-registration will be open through Wednesday. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal at the finish line.
Packet pickup will be on the morning of May 29, starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Woodring Wall of Honor M.L .Becker Education Center, 1026 S. 66th. There will be no packet pick-up prior to race day.
Red Dirt Ride to the WallMotorcyclists will participate in the Red Dirt Ride to the Wall on May 30 to honor and remember the fallen of Vietnam. The Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park hosts Oklahoma’s official Vietnam War Monument.
Rolling Thunder and Carry the Flame will start at 1 p.m. Riders will stage at a local business parking lot at 1725 N. Van Buren and will ride over the new Veterans Bridge and proceed to the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
A Celebrate Freedom at the Wall event will be 2-10 p.m. at the airport. The event includes an honor ceremony, food trucks, blessing of the bikes, car and motorcycle show, aircraft fly-in, static aircraft display and an evening lantern ceremony to honor the men and women on the wall.
An all-night fire watch will follow the Flame Ceremony at dark.
Memorial Day serviceA 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony will be held May 31 at the Woodring Wall of Honor and will include honoring the fallen of Oklahoma and Vance Air Force Base.
Also on Memorial Day, Billings Union Cemetery in Billings will have a service starting at 11 a.m.
Kurtis Stoll will be the speaker. Taps will be played by John Chestnut, and Kevin Stoll will be in charge of the gun salute.
Donations for maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery can be made at the service or mailed to Carrie Boyer, 5901 CR 30, Billings, OK 74630. For more information, call David Hayton at (405) 880-5411.
