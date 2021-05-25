Memorial Day travelers in Oklahoma are expected pay the highest gas prices since 2014, though the state’s average over the past weekend was reported 30 cents cheaper than the nation’s — with Enid’s Tuesday prices reported even less.
Gas Buddy anticipates stable prices through the weekend that kicks off summer travel.
Gas prices in Oklahoma, the fifth-cheapest in the nation, were counted Tuesday at $2.72 per gallon, about $1.10 higher than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy’s daily survey of Oklahoma’s 2,294 stations.
Enid’s 23 stations’ regular gas prices, reported over the last 36 hours, averaged $2.64 per gallon as of Tuesday afternoon.
Prices in Enid were the highest at $2.72 at Phillips 66, on Garriott and 10th, Love’s Travel Shop and Conoco, both at 42nd and U.S. 412. The lowest regular prices were reported at $2.44 at both Murphy USA, at Garland and Garriott, and Walmart Neighborhood Market, on Chestnut and Cleveland.
The national average price of gasoline fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 a gallon Tuesday, according to Gas Buddy, which says it updates its nationwide surveys up to 288 times a day.
A year ago, national average prices came to $1.95 a gallon, while 2014 was the last time prices were above $3 in both the U.S. and Oklahoma.
However, AAA, another gas price-monitoring organization, reports that pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the weekend, even though they have largely stabilized following the recent Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.
AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“That is a 60% increase over last year’s holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said in a statement Monday.
AAA offered the following road trip tips for travelers:
• Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your battery, engine and tires checked.
• Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits ¼ of a tank.
• Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
• Use your AAA app to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.
• Do not leave home without an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. Don’t forget extra snacks or meals, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
