ENID, Okla. — “Freedom is not free” was a phrase often heard during the Enid Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The “Above and Beyond” celebration honored all those who serve, have served, and all fallen heroes who gave their lives for their country.
Former Enid Mayor George Pankonin, U.S. Air Force (retired), led the ceremonies.
“Memorial Day is the day Americans gather each year to remember those courageous souls who answered the call to serve,” Pankonin said. “We recall their valor and their sacrifices. We remember they gave their lives so that others, like us, might live.”
Steve Niswander, vice president of the Woodring Wall of Honor, recognized two Gold Star Families who lost loved ones.
The families of Darren Collins and Robert Swartz received commendations from state Sen. Roland Pederson on behalf of the governor and legislators, and Mayor David Mason gave proclamations from the city of Enid.
The families were presented with an American flag and a cedaring ceremony by the Kiowa Tribe from the Anadarko area. The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society honored the families with a Native American blessing with feathers offering peace, hope and comfort.
Maj. Gen. Douglas Dollar (retired), founder of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame, and Col. Matthew Astroth, vice wing commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base, offered condolences and a portrait of their loved one.
Blue Star Mothers’ Brenda Bingham, wearing white gloves, pointed to their loved one’s name on the wall.
Dollar gave the keynote address honoring Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans park as a chapter of the Oklahoma Military Heritage Foundation.
Richard D. Lawrence, Robert C. Lovell, Harl B. Evans and Charles E. Bray were selected for membership in the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
Lawrence, of Wakita, is a World War II veteran with the Army Air Corps serving as a gunner on a B-17 bomber. He parachuted from his damaged plane on his last mission and was imprisoned by the Germans until the end of the war.
Lovell was a communication specialist and machine gunner in the 9th Armored Division and fought through Germany into Czechoslovakia, liberating allied prisoners. He went to school on the GI bill, graduating from Tulsa then Tulsa Law school before pursuing a law career and becoming a judge. His hometown is Hennessey.
Evans was a gunner and a flight engineer assigned to B-24 crews of the 93rd bomber group, 8th Air Force. He parachuted from a damaged plane and was rescued by the French Underground. He returned home to work as a vet, a teacher and a banker and retired as a bank owner in Billings.
Bray fought in the infantry in the Battle of the Bulge, suffered five gunshot wounds and was awarded the Purple Heart. He raised a family of seven kids and learned to read at 89.
“We honor these veterans by hearing their stories,” Dollar said.
Pederson recognized the Bellmon brothers, Henry and George, for their legacy of brotherhood and service.
Both served in the military, receiving Silver and Bronze stars, and the Legion of Merit. Henry served two terms as both governor of Oklahoma and as a U.S. senator.
The bridge at Oklahoma 15 and I-35 near Billings is being named the Bellmon Brothers Bridge.
This is the 90th anniversary of the airport being named for Bert Woodring. Woodring began flying over the houses in Enid in his youth in the early 1900s. After graduating from Enid High and going to Oklahoma A&M, he joined the Army Air Corps.
He was a test pilot, earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and flew into Woodring with well-known pilots Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart and Wiley Post.
He was killed near Dayton, Ohio, in 1933 and buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Lindbergh, Earhart and Post were all present when the airport was named after him.
A special rededication was made Monday to the airport.
“It’s my privilege to be a part of these ceremonies today not only to honor and memorialize veterans, but be a part of honoring the 90th anniversary of Woodring and dedicating the mural,” Astroth said.
The Woodring family was present for the rededication and the presentation of the mural, which was created by artist Tox Murillo. It is an 18-by-80 historical rendition of aviation in the area.
The ceremony ended with a free lunch provided by Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans park and served by the North Enid Lions Club. Special music was provided by Cody Ingels, prayers by Tom LeGrand and “Taps” played by Kegan Tuohy.
