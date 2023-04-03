Megan Daniels, PA-C, will join Integris Family Care of Enid, and will be based on the second floor of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
She holds a bachelor's of science in health sciences from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and later attended the University of Oklahoma's Physician Associate Program.
Daniels said she enjoys family medicine because it allows her to treat patients of all ages, according to a press release.
She believes listening to her patients' concerns and working as a team is important to providing comprehensive care.
"In my role as a family medicine physician associate, I strive to provide complete and comprehensive care by listening to my patients and looking at the big picture," Daniels said in a press release. "I believe showing compassion, cultivating trust and creating relationships with patients fosters a more comfortable environment in which we can discuss diagnoses and options for treatment as a team."
Her areas of interest include family care, pediatrics, dermatology and women's health. She will begin seeing patients April 11, 2023. To schedule an appointment, call Integris Family Care Enid at (580) 977-1910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.