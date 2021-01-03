Meet the candidates running in February's regular city election

To fix a city they see as divided by friction, candidates for Enid’s next city commission elections believe now is the time to move forward.
A majority said they have never run for city office, but by focusing on economic development and infrastructure repair, candidates said they saw an opportunity to “give back” and “listen to the voters” who would elect them on Feb. 9.
Ward seats up for election next month include Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 6.
The line-up of the city commission may look different for the next few months as several key decisions play out — first will be the appointment of a new Ward 6 commissioner, then the possible recall election of Ward 3’s Ben Ezzell, which is also on the ballot.
All three Ward 6 candidates have said they would or have applied to fill the term of former Commissioner David Mason, who resigned in mid-December due to moving out of the ward.
Both of Ward 3’s candidates — Keith Siragusa and Kent Rorick — have also filed to run in the special recall election (the former is also challenging Ezzell’s ongoing appeal of the petition).
Jan. 15 is the deadline to register to vote in the February elections.
Following is an introduction of each of the candidates running in the regular city elections, in alphabetical order and by ward:
Ward 3
Kent Rorick
Ward 3 commissioner candidate Kent Rorick calls Enid’s east side the “forgotten part of town.”
“It just feels like it doesn’t get as much attention, and it’s still Enid,” said Rorick, who said the lack of economic focus on the 73701 ZIP code that includes his ward is one reason why shoppers drive to larger cities like Oklahoma City or Wichita, Kan.
“If there was something out by Jumbo’s on 30th for your family, and it was safe and friendly, someone’s going to drive from the west side to do that. We have some more potential,” he said. “The District (at Cleveland and Garriott) is a cool place. I wish it was on the east side, but I understand.”
Rorick said he had been educating himself for the last month about how to fix several of the problems Enid’s facing, looking at street maps of repairs, budgets and construction processes.
“I know how to go about doing it instead of just saying, ‘Oh we have potholes, I’m gonna fix ‘em.’ We need to fix it,” he said.
He filed for office on the last day of candidate filings in December, after seeing a chance to give back to the city.
Rorick, sales manager at Jackson’s dealership, moved to Enid in 2009 after leaving behind the horse transportation and sales company. After the ‘08 recession, he said, people weren’t paying to see horses anymore, let alone buy them.
Rorick doesn’t own any horses now, but the animals were once a much bigger part of his life. As a child in Minnesota, he showed ponies, and at 27, became the then-youngest board member of the national nonprofit Pony of the Americas, based in Indianapolis, and served two terms working with hospital administrators, dentists, bar owners and so on.
“To come full circle, it’s working with people, (and) I have brought proposals to things before,” Rorick said. “I’ve created things and proposed it and got it passed.”
Keith Siragusa
Keith Siragusa, who’s lived in Ward 3 for 18 years, described it as the “Eastern Gateway” to Enid — the first impression of those traveling from Interstate 35.
He said under the current commissioner’s leadership, the east side of town has fallen into disrepair, as general funds went to entertainment-type construction instead of maintenance and infrastructure upkeep. Repairs and replacements of roadways have become more expensive, he also said.
While the ongoing infrastructure issues brought him to run in the regular election, Siragusa, a former Enid police officer, said Ezzell’s recent “attacks” on the department, threats of their budget and general divisive behavior while in office made him want to run in Ezzell’s recall election.
“As a resident, homeowner and taxpayer of Ward 3, I believe this ‘personal’ attack on our Police Department was totally uncalled for,” he said in an email. “As a police officer with the city of Enid, if I ever spoke this way towards another city employee, or citizen, a complaint would have been filed, and I would have been found guilty of a violation of code of conduct.”
Originally from New York, Siragusa was assigned as police officer to LaGuardia Airport, where he was commended for thwarting a car theft ring and live-saving, and then transferred to Port Authority, where he was commended for another life-saving and drug-trafficking interdiction.
While walking to work in the parking lot of the Port Authority, he was shot at by a subject from a third-floor window. He said this incident made him decide to find a job in a safer environment.
In 1996, Siragusa was hired to work for Enid Police Department. He then was an officer for 18 years, serving in patrol division A, B and C shifts, detective division and was also the community police officer for Southern Heights and East Park neighborhoods. He is also was a certified EMT and was CLEET instruction-certified, among other certifications.
In 2014, he left the force and with Chip Baker, co-founded Bennie’s Barn, which opened in 2015. The horse therapy center now serves 40 clients a week, he said,
In August 2020, Siragusa received the Garfield County Caring Hearts Award.
He attributed this longtime service — “being a doer, not a sayer” — to his father and grandfather, who were both police officers, too.
“My grandfather and father both told me from a young age, ‘I gave you my name, don’t do anything to disrespect it,’” he said.
Ward 4 Loyd Kaufman
Former city commissioner Loyd Kaufman has run for office three times already — twice for commissioner and once for mayor — but that didn’t stop him from throwing his name into the hat a fourth time.
Kaufman moved to Enid 50 years ago this year and married his now-late wife, Bonita, the same year. The couple took care of 85 foster children between 1980 and 1990, adopting a boy and two girls.
Bonita died in 2017 after several hospital visits for a leg infection compounded which her longtime heart disease.
Kaufman has worked as a general handyman for 40 years, but now 78 and on disability payments, has lately spent most of his time visiting his grandsons in foster care.
Kaufman served one full term as city commissioner from 2005 to 2009, before losing to challenger Drew Ritchie in a runoff. He then ran for mayor in 2011, but lost to Bill Shewey in a four-man race. Kaufman ran for the Ward 4 seat again in 2013, but was defeated by Rodney Timm by a margin of 71.5% to 28.5%.
“If I get back down there, I’d like to reacquaint myself with everything that’s going on down there,” Kaufman said. “I’d like to get back in, but I’m not gonna be upset if I don’t.”
He said water bills and infrastructure worries are on what’s most people’s minds in Enid. He added that he thinks the Stride Bank Center is costing the city too much in operating expenses and that he would like to see the defunct PEGASYS city network brought back.
Whitney Roberts
Whitney Roberts said 2020 has been a year of “taking a leap of faith,” which has culminated in her running for city office for the first time.
Formerly an insurance agent for five years, Roberts now owns her own business, full-service photography studio and print lab Motophoto, which she bought from its longtime owner in February shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said taking over the studio was the first-time learning process that led to her decision to run. Anyone who knows her knows she’s extremely passionate about politics, Roberts said, but running for office never took priority before 2020.
“This year has been all about grabbing those opportunities and running with it,” she said.
Born in Muskogee and having lived “all over,” Roberts and her daughter, Adeline, now 11, moved to Enid in 2013. Roberts met her husband, Kodee Roberts, six months later.
Her business has been able to stay open during the pandemic, but with one employee to pay, Roberts said she hasn’t taken a paycheck since May. Meanwhile, Kodee has been working out of state on wind turbine repair because he couldn’t find a job that would pay better in Oklahoma.
“I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far … through the trying times,” Roberts said. “More than anything, I just want him to come home.”
Roberts said after she filed, she realized she was the only woman running for city office this election, and no women currently serve on the city commission — a voice she said is lacking.
“And honestly that’s not a qualification, but that’s something to consider,” she said. “I’m a mother, and my daughter comes first, and (I) just want more opportunities for her to grow as she gets older.”
If elected, Roberts said she wants to welcome such opposing viewpoints and focus on improving the road safety in her ward, as well as improve transparency in decision-making at city meetings.
“Enid constituents deserve to know why certain decisions are made, not just what decision was made,” she said.
Jonathan Waddell
As the only incumbent running for office this election, Commissioner Waddell said he believes his experience representing Ward 4 for the last four years is a needed constant after a year of tumult.
Waddell, a retired airmen who works as a DoD employee at Vance Air Force Base, said commissioners have the ability to steer funds and public priorities of the city, — with a voice “not everyone gets to have.”
Projects such as the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline and The District development both came about based on commissioner direction, pressure and priorities, he said.
“The biggest win we got (with Kaw Lake) was we took our time and didn’t jump in too soon, and able to get an interest rate far beneath what anyone was anticipating (at 1.8%),” Waddell said.
Waddell partially credits himself for increased city attention on local youth programs that were getting zero dollars. When he took office, he said he began receiving phone calls from groups who weren’t getting support from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Waddell said he worked for the next three and a half years steering $150,000 to $200,000 in annual funding now going to programs such as Making a Difference. With its school gym location closing, the program will now receive 10,000 square feet in the city’s recently purchased Great Plains National Bank downtown building.
Waddell said he also is working with the city on establishing formal customer service training, since one of the biggest complaints he said he hears is service lacking income departments.
“To me, it’s the little small stories like that where being able to help individual citizens of the community,” he said. “If I don’t ever get elected again, if all this comes to an end, that to me makes it all worthwhile.”
Ward 6Commissioners are set to appoint a replacement Tuesday after possible interviews. The appointed commissioner would hold office until the winner of the February election is sworn in May 4.
Like with the recall and regular election winners, both appointment and ward winner could be the same person. Scott Orr said he had already applied, while fellow candidates Ryan Redd and Michael Shuck said they would apply before the deadline Monday.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. and can be completed online at www.enid.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication.
Ryan Redd
Redd said after having attended some recent commission meetings, he felt like sometimes the city commissioners have been reluctant to listen to the people of the city.
He said he decided to run to stand up for the family values, free speech and religious rights he said many in Enid like himself share and have been infringed upon.
“I believe that we’re in the majority in Enid, in Oklahoma, but I am concerned that sometimes, those of us that are busy with our families, our careers, serving in our churches and so forth are content to do those things and be the silent majority,” Redd said. “I don’t believe it’s safe to be that anymore. I think we need to be the vocal majority and stand up for our rights that are promised to us in the Constitution.”
Redd, who has lived in Enid for eight years, said as a chemical engineer and project manager for Koch Fertilizer, he has experience sticking within a budget and saying “no” a lot. This also includes his time managing contributions in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
“I’ve got 25 years experience at managing budgets, and I believe that’s a sacred trust,” he said.
Redd said he believes Enid’s 9.1% sales tax rate is stretching too high, which could be impacting local decline in big business such as the mall as people shop elsewhere with lower taxes.
He also said he’s not in favor of cities subsidizing businesses such as the downtown Best Western GLō hotel, which has a 40% occupancy rate guarantee with the city of Enid.
Instead, Redd said he thinks the city should be focusing its attentions budgeting more street maintenance, as well as minimizing regulations on small businesses.
“These businesses should stand on their own feet, and it should not be on the back of the taxpayers,” Redd said.
Scott Orr
Now that his two children are grown, Scott Orr said he felt now was a good time to give back to the community he’d made his “permanent home” by running for city commissioner.
Orr had served in the Air Force for 21 years, including as director of operations of Vance Air Force Base’s active-duty and reserve-duty squadron. As director, he managed day-to-day flight operations of 85 flight instructors and eventually 400-plus students when the new squadron was activated.
This service, Orr said, gave him a set of problem-solving skills and a sense of commitment he’d bring to the city commission.
“Commissioners need to be able to set aside their own personal beliefs when necessary, in order to make informed decisions based on facts and the opinions/wants of the voters,” he said in an email.
Orr said he wants to focus on making good spending decisions and using tax revenue “wisely and efficiently” to make Enid a more attractive place to live.
“I am very optimistic for the future of Enid,” he said. “Continued economic growth will be important for the future, and I believe the city is thinking ahead and setting itself up well for the future with projects to support the needs of the community.”
Michael Shuck
Shuck, an Enid architect and business owner, said he thinks of himself as a pragmatist in decision-making, with a proven track record for listening to voters.
He said he has made a range of decisions of simple to difficult, from his experience with large construction projects to serving on several city committees, such as the zoning board of appeals and the special sales tax oversight commission for police and fire.
Shuck also is on the executive board for the Enid Sports Association, which is involved with building the Advance Soccer Complex and the completed Longfellow Middle School soccer field.
As former director of facility construction for Enid Public Schools, Shuck oversaw tax allocation and construction of the high school’s new gymnasium and performing arts center, the biggest facilities included in the $92 million bond issue voters approved in 2016. Those facilities opened in February 2019.
“The proof is set in concrete in Enid for me,” Shuck said. “I’m pretty proud of that.”
Shuck met his now-business partner, Jessica Nelson, during the bond construction. They recently began the civic development firm Nelson+Shuck to develop affordable housing on the east side of town and rent underutilized, older buildings in Enid.
Shuck graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in architecture, and for the first half of his 20-year career as an architect, he worked on community-based projects such as public schools and universities. The second half he worked in business expansion and construction with business leaders.
He was involved in the MAPS projects in Oklahoma City, and said Enid should welcome that kind of improvement project in the near future.
“We need to start moving forward,” Shuck said. “The perfect time is now, to start moving forward.”