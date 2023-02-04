ENID, Okla. — The future of Enid is only 10 days away from being decided on by local voters.
Enid’s municipal election will be held Feb. 14, 2023. After current Mayor George Pankonin announced he would not run for reelection, two people filed for the position.
David Mason, a local businessman and former city commissioner, and Jayme Wright Latta, a fourth-generation Enid native, both filed in December to run for the office.
The News & Eagle emailed questions to Mason and Latta and received written responses from both candidates.
Wanting to represent all
Latta works for a “large, privately owned retail business,” — but said it would be “improper to use the name” as it “suggests that the owner and business representatives are somehow behind” her running for office.
“They know that if I am elected, they could possibly lose a valued employee,” she said, “but they might just as well be thrilled that one of their valued employees was elected Mayor.”
If elected, Latta would be Enid’s first female mayor, and she said she knows serving as a mayor dedicated to Enid’s needs is a “demanding responsibility.”
She said she is running because “Enid’s leadership has become estranged from the needs of 90% of Enid’s blue-collar citizens.”
“I am one of the 90%, but I want to represent 100% of the people,” she said, adding that Enid is “home” and that the best memories of her life are in Enid.
A wife of 29 years; a mother of two children; and a grandmother, Latta has worked as a blue-collar worker locally and managed other people, and also as participated in managing exclusive country clubs in New York and Florida, where her job was using communication skills “to build coalitions to bridge gaps between conflicting interests at the club to build consensus to serve the best interests of the club and its members.”
Latta said if elected, her first priority would be reestablishing the trust of the residents of Enid in the city’s leadership.
“Enid citizens need to know that they are being represented and served by Enid’s government,” she said. “We can achieve this through town hall meetings, speaking at civic organizations, large and small, and the use of media platforms offered through the internet.”
One thing Enid needs to do, she said, is attract better-paying jobs.
“With better-paying jobs, the housing market will flourish, as will the restaurant and entertainment industries,” Latta said.
Enid’s biggest strength, Latta said, is the people, as they “bring ideas and family to the community,” and its biggest weakness is “our prior inability to effectively bring new industry to Enid.”
Regarding how Enid should pursue economic development opportunities, Latta said, “We need to all work together to pool our collective contacts and resources to reach out to businesses that are willing to call Enid home.”
“We need to publicize that Enid is open for business and display our willingness to offer incentives to employers, especially those who offer more than minimum-wage jobs,” she said.
Intending to promote Enid at every chance
Mason, who, along with his wife owns an Allstate Insurance Agency in Stillwater, said thanks to technology, he is able to work remotely from his Enid residence and set his own schedule as needed to meet his obligations and responsibilities.
From May 2019 to December 2020, Mason held the Ward 6 seat on Enid City Commission and said he is aware of the time commitment and the amount of work required to serve the local community as Enid’s mayor.
Having been a former city commissioner and being a businessman, Mason, a fourth-generation Oklahoman who first moved to Enid in 2006 and back again in late 2011, said listing priorities can be challenging because they can change at any moment.
One of his goals, if elected, is seeing the Kaw Lake water pipeline project through to completion, saying that it will demonstrate that “the local community is proactive and has the ability to plan for the future and will be the economic hub for Northern Oklahoma.”
The completion, he added, also will make Enid well-positioned to support most industries, adding that he thinks Enid Regional Economic Development Alliance must start identifying industries throughout the United States that are having difficulties with their current states, like taxation or regulatory issues, to see if they’d be a better fit in Enid.
His other goals, if elected, include pushing for continued economic growth by working with Autry Technology Center, Northern Oklahoma College and Northwestern Oklahoma State University to help develop the needed workforce to support potential additional industries that locate to Enid; and to continue to grow Enid’s relationship with Vance Air Force Base.
“I do realize that as mayor, I will be the primary spokesperson for Enid,” Mason said. “I consider that an honor, and I intend to promote Enid every chance I’m given.”
At a Jan. 26 public candidate forum — which Latta was absent from due to a prior commitment but had a representative attend in her place — Mason spoke about youth sports being important in Enid.
Mason said he’s an advocate for youth sports for many reasons, mainly because he has seen the positive effect sports had on his own children — teaching them to work as a team and toward a goal bigger than themselves, and “to become leaders on their teams, causing them to also encourages teammates to work harder by working hard themselves.”
“But it also taught them that sometimes, you lose with dignity and win with grace,” he said. “I wish every child could have those lessons early in life like my kids did.”
Mason said it appears there’s been a lot of change on the Enid Joint Recreation Triad Board of Directors and that members seem to be working for a long-term solution to rebuild facilities and make sure programs will be sustainable.
“I think the mayor and commission must ‘not think small’ when it comes to creating facilities to support our youth activities,” he said. “Enid has a strong history of developing Public/Private partnerships that has allowed our community to achieve incredible things like David Allen and, the soon to open, Advance Soccer Complex.”
Enid’s biggest strength, Mason said, is its pool of employees and management who are at the top of their fields, since “Enid has been blessed throughout history with several large companies who operate at a national and even global level.”
“Having this level of local talent and income has allowed Enid to develop the private/public relationships that have worked very well for our community and is definitely a strength for Enid,” he said.
Several weaknesses are caused by those strengths, though, Mason said, saying that it’s becoming “more and more difficult to recruit and maintain upper management to move from places like Kansas City, Atlanta and Houston to Enid.”
“We want these large employers to stay in Enid and infuse money into our community, but are sometimes reluctant to spend the money required to create a standard of life necessary to bring the level of candidate needed to operate a business at a national or global level,” Mason said.
He added that he does commend the community for the school bonds passed several years ago to renovate several schools and build new locations.
If elected, Mason said he would hope to tap into local talent and form “Solution Think Tanks,” saying it’s unrealistic to believe a group of six commissioners, one mayor and one city administrator can solve every problem in the community.
“We know the problems, but we need input from our business leaders, educators and general public to help identify solutions that we can all get behind to create a better Enid,” Mason said.
Early voting will take place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for the general election.
