ENID, Okla. — Charlene Flanery spent late Thursday afternoon meeting and chatting with various members of the Enid community.
Flanery, who began her role as executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance earlier this week, was able to meet and talk with city officials, business representatives and other Enid leaders at Oakwood Country Club.
The come-and-go reception, Flanery said, was “absolutely wonderful.”
“I can tell that Enid is a very close-knit community,” she said. “I love this synergy and the support that they have for economic development, and it makes me really excited to be in this role and be able to lead ERDA with their support.”
Flanery has always been in the Kay County area, as she grew up in Tonkawa and lives in Newkirk with her husband and their daughter.
She graduated from Tonkawa High School and attended Northern Oklahoma College, the University of Oklahoma and Concordia University in Chicago, receiving a master’s degree in grant writing management and business administration.
Flanery went into the banking industry after graduating from high school, working her way up through the ranks — “working in every area that banking has to offer.”
After about 15 years in the field, she wanted to do something new and spent six years with Blackwell Industrial Authority and Blackwell Economic Development Authority.
Flanery was named ERDA’s executive director on Feb. 9 and officially started on Monday, Feb. 27.
The job at ERDA, she said, gives her the opportunity to grow in her career field and work on projects she might not have had access to otherwise.
“I love the variety of business and industry that is represented in Enid and getting to work with them and Vance Air Force Base,” she said. “The synergy and attitude in Enid is infectious and exciting.”
Matt Parrish, chair of ERDA’s Board of Directors, said Thursday that he’s excited for Flanery to get started with ERDA.
“She’s just getting her feet on the ground, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what she’s gonna do for Enid,” Parrish said.
Her first few days were spent in Oklahoma City doing conference training on how to market industrial parks in Enid.
“Between that and with our Select Oklahoma group — we did the ‘passing-of-the-gavel ceremony’ and talked with legislators on economic development in general and how their legislation affects our communities.”
Flanery serves on Select Oklahoma’s Board of Directors, as well as on Northwest Oklahoma Alliance’s Board of Directors.
Some of her goals, as of right now, include pursuing targeted industries for aerospace, agriculture and manufacturing.
Flanery said she also wants to create a business retention and expansion program to concentrate on the efforts of industries that have supported Enid; and continue on the attraction efforts Enid has “done a very good job” at.
The main focus, though, is going to be on existing projects.
“We want to make sure that those come to fruition and that all the hard work and the efforts that everybody has put into them so far — that those take place,” she said.
Since being at the helm of ERDA, Flanery said she has been welcomed by the local community and is ready to serve Enid.
“I’m looking forward to all the partnerships,” she said. “I really love working with different types of people and the different groups that are available here.”
