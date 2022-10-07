ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging is scheduling appointments to assist Medicare beneficiaries in completing a review of their coverage and comparisons on plans, premiums and coverage for 2023.
Medicare’s open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. This period is the time of year when certain changes can be made to one’s Medicare health plan and prescription drug coverage.
LTCA of Enid AAA’s certified Medicare counselors, Twila Doucet and Stacy Washburn, can help people compare, select and enroll in the Part D plan that best meets their individual needs, as Medicare Part D plans usually change every year.
“We will help people find a prescription plan that suits them,” Washburn said.
Appointments can be made with either Doucet or Washburn by calling LTCA of Enid AAA, located at 202 W. Broadway, at (580) 234-7475. There is no cost for these services.
Washburn said LTCA of Enid AAA also will, during appointments, check to see if people qualify for any extra assistance for prescription plans.
LTCA of Enid AAA will have a table set up during First Friday in downtown Enid on Friday to give out information, Washburn said.
Anybody who is new to Medicare, as well, can seek help at LTCA of Enid AAA.
To explore Medicare coverage options for 2023, visit https://www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/.
