ENID, Okla. — Early Settlement Mediation offers people a way to avoid court disputes, settling conflicts in a confidential, calm way outside of court.
In mediation, a neutral third-party helps those in conflict to find practical, fair solutions while preventing further escalation in court, which often results in lengthy and expensive proceedings, according to Early Settlement Mediation.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court created the Dispute Resolution Act in 1986, which allowed early settlement centers to operate as a free service.
Mediation is voluntary, and oftentimes judges will request parties try to resolve their issues before they attend court, said Kevin Womack, director of Early Settlement Mediation — Northwest Program.
Disputes like small claims, civil, divorce, child custody, adult guardianship, child permanency, parent/school, real estate, neighbors, family, consumer/merchant and landlord/tenant are eligible for mediation agreements.
“Our goal is always to find the answer, the fix,” Womack said. “I don’t care who is to blame. We want to resolve the problem, because at the end of the day that is what everybody wants.”
The mediator will take information and reframe it and present it to each party in a more positive light, with respect and logic, he said. Mediation recommendations don’t have to come through the court, it can happen without court involvement.
“We just take the heat out of it,” Womack said. “Oftentimes, legal disputes create an emotional environment for all parties involved.”
The benefit is that a mediated solution is something both parties must agree upon, he said. In a courtroom the judge will apply the law as he or she sees it.
“The judge’s decision may not be what you or I want,” Womack said. “In mediation you have a voice. You don’t have to accept anything that is suggested.
“We have a confidential meeting,” Womack said. “We write up an agreement then we give it to the court. The benefit for the parties, and particularly the defendant, is that the document is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. It’s not going to show up on any type of records or check that is done. It will only become part of the court’s private record.”
Womack shared an example of a recent successful mediation between a property manager and a tenant. The manager had filed a claim with the court, and the tenant was emotional and at risk of losing her home. Through mediation, it turned out to be a miscommunication about a missing payment, Womack said, and the two parties were able to compromise and created a plan to resolve the issue without court interference.
“Both parties were satisfied,” Womack said. “There are a lot of things that shouldn’t require an attorney and judges, so that’s where we come in.”
Womack started in his position one month ago. He said they are struggling to locate volunteers. Currently, they only have one volunteer in Garfield County.
Volunteers go through 20 hours of training and sit in on two mediations before they are able to mediate on their own. Womack said after going through the training, there is not a huge time commitment for the volunteers.
The Early Settlement Mediation — Northwest Program covers Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant and Garfield counties. There are 13 other regions in Oklahoma that use this same early settlement program.
For information or to volunteer call the office at (580) 213-3123 or email Womack at nwmediator@nwosu.edu.
