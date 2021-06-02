MEDFORD — A long-term care facility in Medford for seniors and adults with mental health issues officially will close its doors later this summer, although all residents have been moved.
Kimberly Green, chief operating officer of Diakonos Group, which owns Servant Living Center, said closing was one of the hardest decisions Diakonos had to make, but it was necessary due to a staffing crisis that had started before the COVID-19 pandemic.
It got to the point where the same nurses were working seven days a week, she said.
“We had a facility full of people thriving, and we didn’t want to close, but it got to the point where we weren’t going to be able to deliver the excellent care that we had created,” Green said. “It wasn’t fair to the good staff that we had and their families that they were having to work every single day — holidays, weekends and even double shifts because we couldn’t make it change.”
Servant Living Center’s last resident was scheduled to be transferred at the end of May, so the facility no longer is providing clinical care, but Green said it has to remain open until the state of Oklahoma acknowledges the closure, which could be in about a month or so.
Green said there was never a point where residents’ care was neglected or where staffing was below the state minimum requirement, but it “wasn’t fair to make someone’s entire life work.”
“We were one of the city’s largest employers for many years, and the thought of closing a building in a town that was already struggling was just brutal,” Green said. “We couldn’t get anybody to go out there anymore, and it just became an impossible battle to give good care.”
Nurses were working overtime and kept quitting or retiring, Green said. About 50 staff worked there, and each was offered transfer to another facility or a severance package, Green said.
Dea Mandevill, city manager of Medford, said the closure is “devastating” to the town’s job market. Around 20 of the staff members lived in Medford, which has a population of about 1,000, Mandevill said.
“The loss of employment for that many people in town is going to be very difficult,” Mandevill said. “Many of these employees that work there are going to have to drive out of town to find a job. We don’t want them to end up moving out of town. We want them to stay here, but it may be hard to keep them here if they don’t have an equivalent job like what they had at (Servant Living Center).”
Diakonos bought the building, which was built in the 1960s, during bankruptcy in 2006. It later was hit by a tornado and had to be remodeled.
The building could hold 85 residents, but in 2013, it was down to 22 — not enough to make payroll, Green said.
Diakonos sold it in 2013 to a family, who took in a lot of people Diakonos wouldn’t normally accept, such as short-term care residents, younger people and people with psychological issues, Green said.
Diakonos then bought it back in 2016.
Green has a family member with severe paranoid bipolar schizophrenia and sits on the board for the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, so she and Scott Pilgrim, chief executive officer of Diakonos, discussed making three buildings across the state long-term care facilities for people with mental health issues.
“We decided to do that with Medford and keep it open, and then we decided to open these other two buildings in Oklahoma City and Sapulpa so that we would have statewide coverage for people like this,” Green said. “That was very exciting, and it was very successful. We became a five-star building at the time before the staffing issue started.”
There were about 52 residents at the facility, 45 of whom relocated to another one of Diakonos’ buildings in OKC or Sapulpa.
Mandevill said the closure came to Medford’s attention at the last city council meeting, and at its upcoming June 14 meeting, the council will discuss what it can do to help market the building and get the business sold.
“We’re really hopeful that another company will come in, purchase and reopen it, either as a mental health facility or nursing home,” Mandevill said.
