Cary Provence, third vice president of Oklahoma State Firefighters Association’s executive board; Tony Garcia and Michael Smith, with the Medford Volunteer Fire Department; and Sheri Nickel, administrative director at OSFA (from left) are pictured at the Medford City Council meeting on Monday, May 8, 2023. Garcia and Smith each received the OSFA Medal of Valor for their response to an explosion and a subsequent fire last year at a ONEOK natural gas plant in Medford. (Photo provided by the Oklahoma Firefigthters Association)