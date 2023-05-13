MEDFORD, Okla. — Two volunteer firefighters were recognized earlier this week for their response to an explosion and a subsequent fire last year at the ONEOK natural gas plant in Medford.
On Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Medford City Council meeting, Medford Volunteer Fire Department firefighters Tony Garcia and Michael Smith each received a Medal of Valor award from the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
According to OSFA, the duo “performed duties in a courageous and selfless manner” on July 9, 2022, following the incident that occurred at ONEOK.
With flames visible from more than a mile away and with secondary explosions possible, Garcia and Smith “advanced into the inner zone in Engine 1 to rescue six individuals who were still in the facility after the explosion occurred,” OSFA stated in a Facebook post.
Upon arriving at the facility’s entrance, the firefighters discovered the gates were locked and had to force them open using irons before then extracting the six individuals and moving them to a safer place for medical care, with no injuries or loss of life.
Smith, who’s been with MVFD for about four years, on Friday said on that day last year, the only thing on his mind was going out to ONEOK to make sure everybody was safe.
“At that moment, (Garcia and I) knew we just had to do what we had to … to make sure those individuals were safe and secure,” Smith said.
Garcia and Smith actually worked, and still do work, at ONEOK, so Garcia said they were thinking about their friends, fellow coworkers and any other individuals who may have been at the facility that day.
“So that’s exactly it,” Garcia said, echoing Smith’s statement about making sure everybody was safe and secure.
Sheri Nickel, administrative director at OSFA, said the Medal of Valor, which has been in existence since 1995, can be awarded, on a nomination-basis, to “any firefighter who performs acts of courage, bravery and/or valor, who goes above and beyond the call of duty, who performs an extraordinary act of bravery or who shows exemplary action while on or off duty.”
Garcia and Smith, she said, were only the 20th and 21st recipients of one of OSFA’s most prestigious awards.
“Those two gentlemen definitely deserve what they were awarded the other night,” Nickel said. “The Medal of Valor gives (all firefighters who receive it) a little bit more confidence and rewards them for their acts of bravery.
Garcia and Smith were surprised with their awards Monday, with both men saying they were honored and thankful to each receive the Medal of Valor.
“I’m very appreciative, but I also want to share the recognition with all of Grant County … and everybody else who responded,” Garcia said. “It wasn’t just Michael and me. It was a group effort.”
Nickel said it’s important to recognize firefighters for their bravery and selfless acts of heroism.
“Firefighters — we all do stuff like that every day, but to actually get rewarded with such a prestigious honor gives us more of a feeling that we can continue doing what we do, even if we put our own lives at stake.”
To see a complete list of past honorees, or to nominate an individual for any of the OSFA awards, visit https://.osfa.info/osfa/awards.
