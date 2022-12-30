MEDFORD, Okla. — “We have suffered a tremendous loss,” Medford Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Locke said Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, about the unexpected death of high school Principal Michael Thompson.
Thompson died Thursday evening due to complications from surgery at Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Locke said the school and the town of Medford are in shock.
“We are a small town family so this touches everyone,” Locke said.
Thompson had been high school principal at Medford for the nine years. He previously was a principal and assistant football coach at Deer Creek-Lamont, helping coach the team to a state championship in 2010. Thompson also was executive director of the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Association.
Steve Hoffsommer, superintendent at Hillsdale Christian School, knew Thompson for years.
“We coached football together two years at Wakita and three years at Ringwood,” Hofsommer said.
Thompson worked the kids hard but made everything fun, Hoffsommer said.
“My phone has been ringing ever since he died. No one can believe he is gone ,but everyone is glad they knew him,” Hoffsommer said.
He said Thompson was one of the funniest guys ever and saw humor in everything.
Both Locke and Hoffsommer talked about Thompson's humor and his natural leadership ability. Locke said Thompson saw the good and the potential in everyone. He was the biggest supporter at the football games and at the stock shows encouraging everyone with his big voice.
Thompson was known to walk into the cafeteria and lead the kids in singing “Sweet Caroline” or breaking into a dance at a pep assembly, Locke said. He danced with kids at the prom. Hoffsommer said he knew the school was a place to learn but also a place to be yourself and feel good about it.
Medford teachers and staff members met Friday morning with a counselor to talk and to share their feelings.
“It was quite emotional,” Locke said.
There will be counselors at Medford when the students return to class. Locke said he will take on the extra responsibilities.
“There is no replacing a man like him, so we will all have to help each other," Locke said.
Thompson’s wife, Laura, is director of the school's day care center. They have three children.
Locke said the last six years he worked with Thompson they talked about writing a book of his one-liners.
“He had great one-liners and was a first-class educator,” Locke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.