ENID, Oklahoma — New 4RKids Foundation Executive Director Rachel McVay said she is honored to have been named to the position.
The post has been open since October. After a thorough interview process, McVay was hired and began her role earlier this week, according to a press release from 4RKids.
“The board of directors hired Rachel because we believe she is going to be a great asset to the foundation,” Board President Ramey Holsten said. “The board has the utmost confidence in Rachel’s ability to serve the foundation, and promote the mission of providing support and opportunities to children and adults with special needs in Northwest Oklahoma.”
McVay and her family have lived in Enid for 16 years. She originally is from Edmond and attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where she received her bachelor’s in family relations and child development.
McVay’s husband, Dalen, is from Turpin and attended Oklahoma City University for his law degree. McVay said Enid is the perfect size for them and their three children.
She worked at Vance Air Force Base in youth and child development programs in various roles over the last 15 years. She said she is familiar with the type of clientele 4RKids serves.
McVay said she is honored to be executive director of such a meaningful organization and strongly believes in its mission.
“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the mission of 4RKids,” she said. “I consider it a privilege to be part of a nonprofit offering vocational, educational and recreational services to those with disabilities.”
