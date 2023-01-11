ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Republican Women's Club will host candidates for Enid mayor and city commission seats at its January meeting at noon Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Candidates will be allowed a few minutes each to speak about themselves. Those scheduled to attend include mayoral candidates David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta, Ward 1 commission candidates Jerry Allen and Judd Blevins and Ward 2 commission candidates Derwin Norwood, Doug Broyle and Kyle Hockmeyer.
The meeting is open to Republican women and men and anyone interested in becoming a member of the club or registering as a Republican, according to club officials.
The city elections are non-partisan and will be held Feb. 14, 2023.
