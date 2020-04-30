ENID, Okla. — Enid Mayor George Pankonin signed a new emergency declaration tonight reopening some Enid businesses after today’s 5 p.m. virtual city commission meeting was forced to be canceled.
The new declaration includes the current plan for businesses to reopen Friday as part of the mayor’s proposed three-phase reopening plan.
A posting discrepancy listing the correct Zoom ID number between the agenda and the website invalidated the official agenda. In order to not violate state law, the commission had to cancel the meeting to approve the original phased plan.
Commissioners will vote Tuesday at their regular meeting to approve the mayor’s declaration.
“It does allow businesses to reopen tomorrow as was stated, with the exceptions of the ones who were listed in phase two,” Pankonin said in a Facebook Live video.
Those businesses allowed to reopen include restaurants and personal care services, as well as religious services.
A copy of the original phased plan is available at www.enid.org.
This story will be updated.
