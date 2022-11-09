ENID, Okla. — The mayor of Enid will not be running for reelection next month, but three city commissioners have announced their intent to retain their seats.
George Pankonin decided he won’t seek another mayoral term when the filing period opens next month. Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen, Ward 2 Commissioner Derwin Norwood and Ward 5 Commissioner Rob Stallings all will seek reelection.
Mayor
In 2017, Pankonin, a retired U.S. Air Force major, was elected as Ward 6 commissioner and became the mayor in 2019. In a statement, he said holding those positions were “two of the greatest professional honors” of his life.
“We worked our way through many leadership challenges during these past six years, not the least of which was dealing with a pandemic,” Pankonin said in the statement.
Making decisions that affected the health of Enid residents from an invisible threat was a daunting task, he said, but it was more than that.
“It was continually assessing our community’s health and making that assessment in an environment in which we wanted to allow people to make their own family health decisions,” Pankonin said. “Then, weighing the health of family members with the health of local businesses. If everyone survives and every business goes bankrupt, that certainly cannot be considered a win. In hindsight, I’m satisfied that we balanced the health, personal freedom and business concerns appropriately as the situation evolved.”
Pankonin said he believes elected leaders need to be strategic thinkers about the future of their communities, meaning they must make decisions that affect their community into the future beyond the term of their elected office.
“The decision to support the Kaw Lake pipeline project is a classic example of that strategic view,” he said. “We cannot afford to wait until we run out of water before we have a plan to assure the water security of our community. While today some think that this was an extremely expensive project, I think the future will reveal that it was a very wise investment that secures the future of the city of Enid.”
Pankonin said he’s not concerned about the leadership of our city because he knows Enid has “many caring and qualified people” who could come forward and “do a great job” as the next mayor.
Pankonin’s term as mayor ends May 1, 2023.
“Personally, I’m looking forward to making more family memories, doing more family travel, playing more gold and just enjoying the life of a retiree with my Sweetie,” he said.
Commissioners
Allen, elected as Ward 1 commissioner in 2019 and previously served in the 1990s, announced he will file for a second term at the first opportunity.
“I’ve never kept it a secret, that the reason I ran for the first time, was to assure the Kaw pipeline project would be finished,” he said in a statement. “We’re not quite there. I would like to see my commitment through to completion.”
Elected as the Ward 2 commissioner also in 2019 after being appointed to fill a vacant term in 2017, Norwood officially announced he will be seeking reelection, as well.
“I envision to continue the path in which Enid is going; enhanced educational opportunities for our youth; after-school programs; job opportunities for students right out of college; the best possible care and protection for our elderly; to continue rebuilding our infrastructure; enlarge our industrial park; and enhance our quality of life,” he said in a statement.
“Some of my accomplishments during my first term serving on our city council are the Kaw Lake water pipeline construction project; an ordinance change for accessory buildings; the $1.7 million water infrastructure capital improvement park in Southern Heights; the women’s transitional home; LED lightings around the city of Enid. I also accomplished working with Forgotten Ministries for the citywide cleanup, and am currently working on a housing study for affordable and attainable housing,” Norwood said in a statement.
Stallings also became Ward 5 commissioner in 2019 after serving previously from 1989 to 1993 and said he plans to file and run for a second term.
According to a statement, Stallings, as a result of his engineering background, has been involved in the Kaw Lake pipeline project from the beginning.
“He has taken a hands-on approach in the oversight of the project,” according to the statement. “Although many components of the pipeline are complete, there are still many critical items and tasks to be completed. Stallings feels like his knowledge of the project is valuable to the city of Enid.”
After Christmas, Ward 5 will have construction improvements going on along Cleveland from the BNSF Railway railroad tracks north to Willow, which will “create traffic congestion but solve a significant flooding/drainage problem in the Hunters Hill Addition,” according to the statement.
Stallings has been involved in solving that problem and wants to see the project through to completion.
With his engineering background, and knowledge of the Ward 5 issues, Stallings feels that he is well suited for another term.
Filing period
The filing period for these four offices begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Candidates for the office of mayor must be a registered voter, at least 25 years old and have been an Enid resident for two years preceding the election.
Candidates for the commissioners’ office have the same requirements as the office of mayor, with the addition of having been a resident of the ward they seek to represent at the time of their candidacy and election.
At least three ward seats are up for election every two years.
The general election will be Feb. 14, 2023, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election will take place April 4, 2023.
