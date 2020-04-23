ENID, Okla. — Nonessential businesses in Enid will remain closed at least through April 30, Mayor George Pankonin said Thursday in response to a statewide three-phase business reopening plan announced Wednesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Stitt's plan would allow some nonessential businesses — hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas and pet groomers — to reopen by appointment Friday, provided a municipality does not have a stricter closure declaration in place. The city of Enid does have a stricter declaration, so those businesses will remain closed for now.
"Enid’s declaration closes these personal care businesses through April 30," Pankonin said. "Therefore, this restriction remains."
However, city leaders have meet with health officials and business leaders and plan to issue a business reopening plan Monday.
“The city does not have a declaration extending past April 30 and is currently working on a reopening plan to announce on Monday, April 27,” Pankonin said.
Pankonin noted that Enid's emergency declaration has been in line with the governor's declaration for closing businesses.
“Residents must abide and be aware of both," he said. "Normally, we want to align the city and the state. The governor’s current executive order extends to April 30, and so does the city’s emergency declaration. Both currently allow essential businesses to operate under (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and local health guidelines. Both required certain businesses to close that were considered nonessential. We have adhered to the governor’s guidance on what was considered essential and nonessential.”
The city's full emergency declaration can be found on the city website at www.Enid.org/coronavirus
