Enid Mayor George Pankonin on Friday signed an amended emergency declaration to take effect Saturday night that outlines several new procedures, including a stay-at-home order, closure of non-essential businesses and closure of city of Enid facilities.
According to Pankonin's declaration, all non-essential businesses are closed and residents are required to stay at home unless they are involved in essential activities or doing work at an essential business.
The amended declaration takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and will expire at 11:59 p.m. April 16 unless extended or rescinded.
“We have made it through many devastating events, but nothing quite like this," Pankonin said. "I know we will make it through this difficult time. Take care of your families; take care of your neighbors; maintain social distancing; and be strong Enid."
City of Enid facilities to be closed include Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, Champion Park gym, Service Center, Senior Center, Disabled American Veterans, Stride Bank Center and RSVP Visitor Center.
The city administration building already has been closed to the public.
Meadowlake Golf Course will remain open, as will city parks, excluding playground equipment.
Other provisions of the declaration are:
• All people 65 and older, as well as those of any age "who have serious underlying medical conditions shall stay in their place of residence" except to conduct essential activities or those who work for an essential business.
"They are encouraged to use delivery or curbside service whenever available and to request help when needed from friends and family for errands," according to the declaration.
• Essential activities include obtaining medical supplies or medication; visiting a health care professional; obtaining supplies needed to work from home; grocery shopping; outdoor activities such as walking, biking, hiking and running as long as social distancing rules are followed; taking care of a family member, personal acquaintance, pets and livestock.
• Essential activities do not include weddings, funerals, wakes, memorial services, church services, live auctions or other gatherings with attendance of more than 10 people.
• Social distancing means being at least 6 feet away from another person, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use of hand sanitizer, cleaning high-touch surfaces and not shaking hands.
• Essential businesses include health care; law enforcement and first responders; food and agriculture; energy; petroleum workers; natural gas and propane workers; water and wastewater; transportation and logistics; public works; communications and information technology; other community based government operation and essential functions, which includes government workers, child care, schools, county workers, courts, hotel workers, construction workers, plumbers, electricians, retail stores, animal care facilities and home repair workers; critical manufacturing; financial services; chemical; commercial and professional services; and defense industry.
• Non-essential business "are required to cease all in-person operations." They may continue to operate from home.
The full declaration is available at www.Enid.org/coronavirus.
