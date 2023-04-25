Mayor-elect David Mason has announced a new show he will be hosting twice a month on the city of Enid’s Facebook page.
Mason will be sworn in as mayor on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The city of Enid posted the first show on Tuesday with outgoing Mayor George Pankonin as Mason’s guest.
Mason said the show will feature him answering questions from Enid residents. Each show will last about 10 minutes.
“Individuals will be able to send in two to three questions,” he said. “We’ll try to keep the public informed of the things going on they have interest in.”
He said he also will invite city commissioners to appear with him on the show to talk about things happening in their wards.
Mason said he wanted to have Pankonin as his first guest to offer advice about being mayor.
“I was 47 and you’re No. 48, and one of the rules is we all help each other,” Pankonin said.
Mason queried Pankonin about the mayor’s time commitment with city business. He told Mason it takes about 20 to 40 hours a week to serve as mayor. He said something Mason should expect would be preparation for study sessions and public meetings, which takes about four to five hours twice a month, he said.
Mason previously served as city commissioner for Ward 6.
Pankonin said he’s had a “tight relationship” with Vance Air Force Base so he attends every graduation, which are every three weeks. Pankonin also emphasized staying in touch with the community, such as going to AMBUCS and Rotary.
“If you’re not involved in those things, you really don’t get the pulse of the community,” Pankonin said. “You really get a sense of what people are thinking and doing because they feel more comfortable with you if you’re in their audience.”
Pankonin said one of his favorite things about being mayor has been presenting proclamations and making public appearances on behalf of the city.
As far as advice to pass on, Pankonin said it’s important to include commissioners in public appearances, such as ribbon cuttings in their wards. He also said he would have liked to offer more town hall meetings and encourage commissioners to have regular ward meetings in their wards and have the mayor offer to join in those meetings if they wanted.
“You can never have too much communication with the people you represent,” Pankonin said.
Mason said he agreed, saying, “When we don’t know what’s going on, we tend to fear it and resist it. As a city government if we can just be more open about issues, there’s not as much to fear.”
Residents who would like to submit questions can email questions@enid.org. To catch the first show, go to www.facebook.com/cityofenid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.