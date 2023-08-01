ENID, Okla. — Enid city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, commended a police officer for heroism in the line of duty, heard updates on the importance of economic development and approved the application for a grant to purchase four public buses.
During the Enid City Commission regular meeting, Enid Police Department officer John Ames was honored by Mayor David Mason for recent actions while on duty. Mason said he received an email from the father of an Air Force member stationed at Vance Air Force Base. The father emailed Mason to commend the actions of Ames for helping his son, who has battled alcohol addiction and depression in the past. The son had called his parents and Ames was the officer to respond to the situation. The father commended Ames’ calm and professional demeanor, and credited Ames with saving his son’s life.
During the study session, Curt Roggow gave an overview of the most recent legislative session. He said during the session, which lasts from December to May, there were 3,279 bills filed and 338 signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. There were 46 bills vetoed and 19 veto overrides during the session. The state budget was $13 billion for the next fiscal year, compared to $10 billion last year.
Roggow said some of that increase is final federal dollars the state received following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the special session, there were 93 bills filed and 52 signed into law without needing Stitt’s signature. There were two vetos on the tribal tobacco compact agreements and two overrides, with the compact agreements extended for another year.
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center COO Chris Jones gave a presentation during study session about the importance of being able to recruit health care workers to Enid. In an example, he said each physician recruited to practice in Enid brings an estimated $3 million in economic impact and more than a dozen jobs to town.
Jones stressed the importance of things such as economic development and quality of life as important drivers in the recruiting medical professionals to Enid. He also said tat Enid should be seen as a destination for those from out of the region to relocate. He said having thing such as Advance Soccer Complex and Stride Bank Center are the types of things that can make a difference in a health care professional relocating to Enid over another city.
As Enid Public Transportation Authority, commissioners approved a resolution on the submission of an application to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation grant program. The program provides funding to in-state transit authorities to buy new public transportation vehicles. Approximately $400,000 is available for EPTA through the program with a required match of $117,338 by EPTA for the purchase of four new cut-away buses.
At the end of their regular meeting, commissioners met in executive session for a little more than an hour. The agenda for the meeting stated commissioners could “confer on matters pertaining to economic development, including the creation of proposals to entice a department store and a movie theater to locate in Enid, and to develop a proposal for a new industrial site in Enid, as public disclosure of the matters discussed would interfere with the development of the proposals, and impair the ability of the public body to proceed with these matters in the public’s interest, and reconvene into Regular Session to take any necessary action.”
They returned to open session and took not action before voting to adjourn.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved the following consent docket items.
• Approved a unit price change order with JMB Concrete, of Enid, for $311,266.60 for repair on the 100-1000 block of West Elm.
• Approved a unit price chance order with Orr Construction, of Davenport, for $59,901.16 for the 54th Street Lift Station.
• Approved a unit price change order with Dense Mechanical, of Enid, for $550 for waterline relocation at the 100-500 block of West Elm.
• Accepted the completion of the Garland and Randolph waterline relocation by Southwest Water Works, of Oklahoma City.
• Accepted the Government Springs Park South tennis court resurfacing as complete by Hellas Construction, of Austin, Texas.
• Approved the 120-month lease agreement with Airgas USA, LLC, for $654,860 for purchase of liquid oxygen and lease of the equipment for the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program.
• Approved waiving the finance procedures manual and approve a professional services agreement with OpenGov, Inc., of San Jose, Calif., for $249,470 for a three-year renewal of the Cartegraph asset management program.
• Approved waiving the finance procedures manual and approve $357,134.60 for a five-year agreement with sole-source provider Axon Enterprise, Inc., of Scottsdale, Ariz., for buying 77 Taser 10 units, including the related equipment, training, software and licensing for Enid Police Department.
• Approved claims in the amount of $8,319,201.48.
As Enid Municipal Authority, will consider approving claims of $229,000.15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.