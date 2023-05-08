ENID, Okla. — After taking in the Monday, May 8, 2023, library board meeting, new Mayor David Mason said Enid City Commission would be looking into the situation.
“I was very disappointed,” Mason said, after attending the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County Board of Directors meeting. It was the first library meeting he has attended since he took office last week, and he said he was shocked how unorganized it was.
“Now I understand why there are so many issues surrounding the library board,” he said.
Confusion surrounded the submission of applications for exhibits for Gay Pride Month in June and an LGBTQ History Month in October.
The original Gay Pride Month submission was made in January and was denied by the board, which did not look at the content. Organizers of the exhibit then came back to the board with a list of books they felt met the board's riteria and it would be placed on the second floor of the library in accordance with by-laws the board passed last year.
City Attorney Carol Lahman and board member Christina Hopper both pointed out that organizers had made compromises and gave the board a list of books to consider.
Different motions were made, a vote ended tied, but then there was confusion on who voted on what, and other motions were made.
Hopper finally made another motion to accept the Gay Pride Month exhibit for June, but it was denied. The board also tabled a motion to discuss the LGBTQ History Month exhibit for October.
The next item on the agenda was possible action regarding visual depictions contained in graphic novels. Sean Byrne, a local therapist, spoke to the board about his love for graphic novels.
Joseph Fletcher, board president, had put the subject on the agenda and wanted a discussion. Board members agreed there is a process in place to take care of possibly obscenity in graphic novels, so there was no vote, only discussion.
The board then elected officers. Fletcher was elected to remain as president, with Susie Hinkle as vice president and Ruth Ann Miles as secretary-treasurer.
Library Director Theri Ray gave a financial report on the current financial status of the library and a draft of the 2023-24 annual budget.
Questions came up during the budget discussion about money spent on conferences and dues to organizations such as Oklahoma Library Association.
Hinkle said most of these library organizations are extreme, compared to the community standard of Enid. She asked if the board wanted to see so money going toward these organizations. She suggested the city could pick and choose what training library staff members go to and what money is spent, since it is taxpayer money.
Hopper then said she kindly disagreed, and said it was important to go to conferences in communities unlike Enid and not the size of Enid to get ideas from others.
Ray said they have learned valuable things at conferences that they have brought back to the Enid library. She said they have looked at ideas and conferences and decided they are not right for Enid.
Ray said the library is going to make it a priority to do expanded programs with local schools.
The children’s librarian did a reading program with Taft Elementary School, she said, that was successful and engaged students in advanced reading skills and priorities. Ray said they were going to expand it into a summer program supported by 100 books bought by the sustaining members of Junior Welfare league.
Ray also pointed out that local library users have saved more than $482,000 this year by getting books at the library.
The summer reading program will begin the first Friday of June and run through the first Friday of August, she said.
