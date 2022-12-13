ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center has been selected by the Mayo Clinic for a recruiting call for respiratory care therapists.
On Dec. 9 Dr. Anna Francis, Allied Health recruiter for the Mayo Clinic, met with current Autry Tech respiratory care students by Zoom. Joining her for the recruiting visit were the respiratory care directors for both adult and children’s medicine at the Mayo Clinic.
Autry Tech was selected for the visit because of its state-leading program outcomes for board examination performance and career placement in the field.
“Clinical Director Jim Grantz and I are honored that Mayo singled us out for recruiting,” said Dr. Deryl Gulliford. “Our priority will always be meeting the needs of Oklahoma hospitals and patients first, but a graduate who spends a few years practicing at Mayo will find that experience both career changing and life changing.”
The Mayo leaders explained that respiratory care programs in their region are not meeting their ongoing needs for respiratory therapists. Full respiratory care staffing at Mayo is 240 therapists, and the facility currently has 35 openings.
The Mayo offer to Autry Tech’s respiratory therapist graduates includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus, $6,000 in moving expenses, $32 per hour to start and complete payment for the next degree in the therapist’s career path. Often that next degree is bachelor’s of science in respiratory care or master’s of science in physician assisting.
Autry Tech’s respiratory care program is a 24-month program designed for adults who hold at least an associate’s degree or are within six to nine hours of completion of an associate’s degree. For more information about the Autry Tech’s respiratory care program, visit autrytech.edu or contact Brooke Kusch at (580) 242-2750, extension 227.
