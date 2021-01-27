Finny Mathew is slated to leave his post as chief hospital executive at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center next month, to accept the top post at OSU Medical Center in Tulsa.
“It is with conflicting emotions I share the resignation of Finny Mathew,” said Chris Hammes, Integris Health chief operating officer, in a press release sent to the News & Eagle Wednesday evening. “Finny is a respected and proven leader and Integris Health is very appreciative of his numerous achievements at Integris Bass over the last three years.”
Mathew began his health care career at Integris Health in 2006 as an administrative resident. Following his residency, he served in a leadership position at Integris Baptist Medical Center and later went on to be the CEO for Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ill. Mathew returned to Integris Health in January 2018 to lead Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid.
The Integris press release lauded Mathew for his accomplishments at the hospital over the last three years, including:
• $600,000 made in donations to local nonprofit community organizations and events.
• $13 million in capital investments over the last three years, including a new cancer center, new cancer treatment system and millions in new surgical equipment.
• Nine clinics developed in rural Northwest Oklahoma communities.
As he prepares to leave Enid, Mathew said he and his family will miss the community where he's served for three years.
“The decision to leave Enid and Integris was not an easy one,” Mathew said. “My wife and I want to be closer to family, and that is why we chose Tulsa.”
Kenna Wilson, Integris Bass Baptist vice president and chief nursing officer, has been named interim chief hospital executive, and will assume Mathew’s role until a permanent replacement has been found.
Mathew earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Dallas, then received a master of science in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. He is a member of American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City Loyal Class IV.
