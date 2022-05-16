A math and science academy for elementary students is planned next month at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The academy will run from 9-11 a.m. the four Fridays in June in the Science Amphitheatre on the Alva campus, and it’s all free.
The academy is accepting 25 students who have completed the second and third grades and 25 who have completed the fourth and fifth grades on a first-come, first-serve basis. The deadline to apply is May 24. Participants will be notified by phone on or before May 27.
Students will engage in various math and science activities with Northwestern faculty and students. On the last day, the students will have a rocket launch.
Northwestern math and science faculty helping with the academy include Sheila Brintnall, professor of mathematics; Nick Ledbetter, assistant professor of biology; Tim Maharry, professor of mathematics and chair of the mathematics and computer science department; Steve Maier, professor of physics and chair of the department of natural science; Keenan Meeker, instructor of mathematics; Mary Riegel, associate professor of mathematics; Piper Robida, assistant professor of biology; and Jenny Sattler, associate professor of physics.
Helping to sponsor this academy along with Northwestern are the Beisel, Fellers and Fischer endowments.
If interested in registering, contact Brintnall for a form to fill out and with any questions at skbrintnall@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8582 or Maharry at tjmaharry@nwosu.edu or (580) 327-8583.
