Garfield County Master Gardeners will host a "Companion Gardening" workshop for area residents interesting in learning helpful and educational tips.
The workshop will be 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Autry Technology Center. Two speakers will offer information on how and why gardeners might want to pair certain plants in their vegetable gardens and landscapes.
"Our mission is to educate around where we are located," said workshop co-chair Diane Ford. "We general have a workshop every year."
The two speakers will be Linda Vater and Chris Webster.
A self-taught garden designer, stylist, writer and media producer, Vater brings creativity to the pursuit of garden-inspired living indoors and out, organizers said. She is a contributor to numerous magazines, as well as a spokesperson for Southern Living Plant Collection. She has been on more garden tours than she can count and is a believer that gardening brings people together. Her mission is to make garden style accessible, affordable, practical and reassuring. Including vegetables and herbs in landscaping plans will be addressed in Vater’s presentation.
Webster and his wife started Providence Farms 13 years ago in Edmond to provide organic food for their family and friends. They are committed to using no chemicals (including organic chemicals) on their produce. After four years of farming and operating a farmers’ market, they broadened the scope of their efforts to create The Conscious Community Co-op, which currently features 160 vendors. As demand for their products continues to increase, they are expanding into growing organic perennial fruits, nuts and herbs. Among many tips on organic gardening, Webster’s presentation will include advice on pairing plants in various garden settings as a means to reduce the need for herbicides and pesticides.
Vater has participated in Garfield County Master Gardener workshops before, Ford said, and Webster spoke at one of the organization's meetings.
"We thought they went well together," Ford said.
Vater works more on a smaller scale, while Webster works on a large acreage, she said.
The $35 registration fee will entitle each participant to a folder containing flower seed packets and informational handouts supporting the presentations, as well as pamphlets identifying Oklahoma Proven plants, which are trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses tested and proven to tolerate conditions in Oklahoma. A soil test bag from Oklahoma State University and a pamphlet explaining the proper way to collect a soil sample will be available for those interested.
Along with drawings for door prizes, there will be a boutique featuring gardening books, gloves, seed packets, plants and other gardening-related items for sale. Inaugurating the group's new greenhouse, Master Gardeners have started tomato and pepper plants to be sold in the boutique.
Refreshments will be provided during breaks between presentations.
Proceeds from the workshop go to fund several projects of Garfield County Master Gardeners,including the Demonstration Garden and the Children’s Garden at the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford.
Advanced registration is recommended, but registrations will be welcomed at the door. To register in advance, contact the OSU Extension Office at (580) 237-1228.
