Master Gardener volunteers are experienced and unexperienced gardeners who want to learn more about growing plants.
They receive extensive training through the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. In exchange, they volunteer their knowledge and expertise to the gardening public.
People with an interest in both gardening and volunteer service are potential candidates for the program. No previous formal training is necessary.
To help you decide if you should apply to be a Master Gardener ask yourself these questions:
• Do I want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants?
• Am I eager to participate in a practical and intense training program?
• Do I look forward to sharing my knowledge with people in my community?
• Do I have enough time to attend training and to serve as a volunteer?
If you answered yes to these questions, the Master Gardener program could be for you.
If accepted into the Master Gardener program, you will attend a Master Gardener training course, which will be held weekly beginning in late-September through December. Classes are taught by Extension service staff, local experts and master gardener volunteers.
The program offers a minimum of 40 hours of instruction that covers topics, including lawns; ornamental trees and shrubs; insect, disease and weed management; soils and plant nutrition; vegetable gardening; home fruit production; garden flowers; and water conservation. You will receive a Master Gardener manual of comprehensive horticulture subjects.
To receive an enrollment form and class topic description, contact the Garfield County OSU Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford, at (580) 237-1228 or email rick.nelson@okstate.edu. There is a course fee of $100. Classes will be held at the OSU Extension Center Enid, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
