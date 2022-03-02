ENID, Okla. — A slew of GOP candidates running for nearly every office in June’s state primary election will be making a stop in Enid this weekend for a local candidate forum.
Fourteen Republican primary races, ranging from state House to U.S. Congress, will be represented at Garfield County Republican Party’s first “Elephants and Uncle Sam” event, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Coliseum, 111 W. Purdue.
The event is free for voters to come meet the candidates and ask them questions in one-on-one meetings, county party chair Tiffany Haworth said.
A voter registration booth also will be set up at the fairgrounds, and lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided.
“We’re trying to make this as easy as possible so people can get the information they need, so they can head into this primary (and) they feel more empowered,” Haworth said. “We want Garfield County to have a place on the campaign map.”
More than 20 candidates will be at Saturday’s event, she said, including those running for Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats, the U.S. House’s 3rd Congressional District, Oklahoma governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state superintendent of public education, treasurer, labor commissioner, state auditor and Garfield County’s four state House seats: House Districts 38, 40, 58 and 59.
Haworth said candidates also could have a brief virtual chats with her on Facebook Live and answer questions based on the office they’re seeking.
“We’re trying to think of as many ways as we can to reach as many voters … because it is such a critical election cycle,” she said.
Out of 31,782 total voters currently registered in Garfield County, 19,863 are registered as Republicans, according to the state election board.
Oklahoma’s primary elections are set for June 28, with all general elections and the special election to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat all set for Nov. 8. The last day to change voter registration in Oklahoma is March 31.
