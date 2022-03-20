Massive fire led to many changes in turn-of-the-century Enid

Jake Roach crawled underneath the St. Joe Hotel, which was in the southwest area of Enid’s downtown square. He carefully cradled his bundle of 18 sticks of dynamite. Jake placed six dynamite sticks under the east corner of the hotel, another six under the center of the hotel, and the last six under the southwest hotel corner. The hotel was owned by Judge Michael Roach, Jake’s father. Jake lit the fuse.
Early day fire prevention
Most of the early day buildings around the Enid downtown square in 1901 were built of southern hard pine. A few painted walls and some brick walls were beginning to be used. Wooden sidewalks were the standard.
According to the Enid Fire Department history, the Enid City Council on Dec. 28, 1893, approved the appointment of a fire warden and assistant fire marshal, plus each business around the downtown square would be required to keep a barrel of water for protection against fire and six fire hand grenades (glass spheres containing carbon tetrachloride) to help put out any fires that occurred.
On Feb. 23, 1894, the city accepted the offer of the Pabst Brewing Company to buy Enid a hook-and-ladder truck. The summer of 1894 in particular was extremely hot and dry, which sparked fire concerns.
Enid citizens also purchased a large bell weighing 300 pounds and erected it on a wood-frame support on the public square. The belfry was on the west side of Grand, south of Broadway. It was called “The Fire Bell.”
The city council passed Ordinance No. 34 regulating its ringing. A night watchman was employed for the square. Still, all that did little to ease the fear of fire since most realized Enid still lacked any real fire protection.
The Enid Daily Wave of Friday, July 12, 1901, reported: “a huge fire erupted at 3 p.m. yesterday, 14 miles west of Enid on Bill Haggert’s place, sparked by a thresher engine.”
The fire consumed three farms, destroying 2,200 bushels of wheat. Haggert lost three stacks of wheat containing 1,800 bushels of wheat. The Daily Wave commented: “This is another one of those warnings (about fire).” More than that, it was the last warning.
July 13, 1901
At midnight on that Saturday night, the Fire Bell was silent as a fire broke out in the rear of Snyder and Long’s Secondhand Store, 721 S. Grand. The origin of the fire was a complete mystery. It might have been spontaneous combustion of greasy rags laying among cans of furniture polish or started by some sick arsonist.
The fire had a really good start before being discovered and the inside of the building was completely covered in flames. The fire exploded going rapidly north, south, east and west. Gensman Brothers, adjoining on the north, had a brick wall, but the flames leapt through the second-floor window and consumed the entire interior with such heat and so quickly that many thought the fire started in that building.
The fire traveled south incredibly fast, completely destroying the Bee Hive restaurant building, Central Hotel, Mauldin & Son Furniture Store, Perdlewitz’s Meat Market, Odd Fellows Hall, Yeakey’s home residence, blacksmith shop and a small tenement house. Just as a start, the fire completely cleared everything on Grand Avenue south to Cherokee Avenue.
The Daily Wave recorded that the fire was going east and totally consumed the two-story frame lodging house, owned by Unger and McGee, the warehouse of Gensman Brothers, and the home of Mrs. Dina Wahr. This part of the fire burned east destroying everything until it reached a creek and burned out.
Several thousand men, women and children lined the streets downtown as close to the fire as they could get. In spite of that, “No town on earth can produce more hard, earnest workers at a fire than Enid; nearly everybody able to work was busy carrying out goods or clearing out buildings to head off the fire,” reported The Daily Wave.
Enid had no organized fire department, but volunteers were chosen at the moment of need. They had a two-wheeled cart with 500 feet of hose and a horse-drawn Pabst Blue Ribbon hook and ladder.
“Fire bosses with different minds were too numerous,” summed it up in The Daily Wave. The water supply was too small so only one stream of water could be applied, whereas if they had water, six streams of water could have been applied.
“One of the most astonishing movements was that many of the ladies arranged their hair beautifully before they came down to the fire. Every baby in town was put to sleep in its little buggy, ready to flee from the flames,” noted The Daily Wave. Joe Dodson was watching the fire from his office window when he noticed the roof of Battery’s warehouse was on fire. He yelled at a fellow in the alley, who climbed to the roof and tramped out the fire. Neither man knew the warehouse was loaded with gasoline.
Mr. Perdlewitz went to get his horse out of the barn, while numerous Enid residents carried all his belongings to safety before his place burned. He believed in keeping his money underneath his mattress. When he went to retrieve his bed, the $1,200 he had hidden there was gone.
Stopping the big fire
The fire had spread across Grand Avenue to a large building called The Opera House. It became a roaring, smoking mass of flames, which leapt high into the heavens and illuminated the entire city; throwing burning embers high above, some of which lit houses still burning in Kenwood Addition, eight blocks away. The fire spread south and west, destroying in minutes the Satterly Bakery buildings and leaping across the alley to embrace the doomed St. Joe Hotel.
Judge Roach, his sons minus Jake, and neighbors were working hard to save their home on the south side of the hotel. It was an amazing scene. Two blocks completely enflamed, The Opera House shooting fire into the dark night sky, thousands of people of all ages in the street, the wooden sidewalks taking flames to look like a guard rail of fire before the buildings then became a totally unexpected massive explosion of fire and wood as Jake’s 18 sticks of dynamite blew up the St. Joe Hotel.
The hotel shattered and crumbled down with a huge crash. Jake had placed himself and the Enid residents in extreme danger. But, as it turned out, no one was hurt, and the fire stopped going south. Jake became a hero as he had stopped the fire, saved his family home and maybe Enid.
The Daily Wave noted: “In going west from the Opera House, the fire leaped from building to building in quick order, destroying Mrs. Hassler’s building, the Armour Packing Company, Ike Hirschfeld’s sheep clothing conservatory, Ferguson’s Law Office, the Jobe restaurants, the Montezuma Hotel — the best hotel in the city, — the Clevenger building, the Weatherly building, and the building occupied by Bray’s Coming Events. The shacks next to Bray’s, owned by Mrs. H.E. Lee, were torn down by Enid residents. They did their work so well that they stopped the fire from spreading anymore west.”
Only two buildings were left standing on the south side of the square, and they were heavily damaged. Two blocks were a smoldering ruin and 30 businesses, homes and buildings were completely destroyed. Amazingly, there was no injury or loss of life. Mayor Faubion made sure the still-burning ruins were guarded on all sides to keep the fire from starting again.
The losses were being totaled. Gensman Brothers lost $37,500, St Joe Hotel was $2,000, Central Hotel was $1,800, Odd Fellows Hall was $2,500, Randels and Grubb was $5,000 and Wholesale Grocery $8,000, to name a few.
Snyder’s Secondhand Store, where the fire started, showed a $900 loss with no insurance so he lost everything. The estimate for loss was $97,900, with a total amount of $20,000 of insurance coverage. Most carried no insurance. The insurance companies would pay after 60 days, but could pay at once if the insured accepted the money at a discount (received less money).
Rising from the ashes
Enid residents rose right up literally from the ashes. Gensman Brothers opened in a tent. They had their safe dug out of the hot ground. Randels and Grubb built a rough temporary shed on the scorched earth right in front of their burned-out store. The Buggy Shop reopened at noon. Tents and temporary sheds sprang up everywhere and no one talked about quitting. Grant Yeakey started building a permanent wood-frame blacksmith shop and was told to quit. He pulled a gun on the city marshal and was knocked down with the gun being taken away, and no more frame buildings would be allowed in that area. Judge Michael Roach would rebuild the St. Joe Hotel as a three-story brick building.
It was painfully clear to all that Enid needed an organized fire department. The volunteer firemen had several sections of valuable hose burn up simply because no one was in charge. Spanners and other attachments from the hose cart were left all over. A nozzle set was still at Gillespie’s saloon. Three days after the fire, a special session of the city council met to discuss the formation of a volunteer fire department. On Dec. 6, 1901, the city council made the hero of the fire, Jake Roach, the chief of the volunteer fire department. On March 20, 1902, the phoenix finally rose from the ashes as the city council approved the formation of the Enid Fire Department. The first chief was L.O. Pillsbury.
The award for the most positive outlook and spirit of this whole event would go to the Decker Brothers on South Grand Avenue. They decorated the roof of their business with numerous handsomely painted barrels filled with water to use in case of fire. Attached to the barrels were big jugs of “Red Top” and “Old Mack” whiskey for the boys throwing water on the fire. As the Daily Wave responded: “It is a capital idea indeed!”
A tip of the hat to Aaron Preston, archivist of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, for his help in putting together this article.