ENID, Okla. — The next mayor of Enid will be David Mason.
According to unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board, Mason received 2,483, or 78.11%, votes out of the total 3,179 to win the mayoral office over Jayme Wright Latta, who ended the night with 696, or 21.89%, votes.
In Ward 1, challenger Judd Blevins won the seat with 422, or 52.23%, votes over incumbent Jerry Allen, who received 386, or 47.77%, votes.
Both Mason’s and Blevins’ terms officially will begin May 1, 2023.
None of the three candidates in Ward 2 received more than 50% of the total 740 votes, so incumbent Derwin Norwood Jr. and Doug Boyle will face off in a runoff election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The former had 260, or 35.14%, votes, and the latter had 246, or 33.24%, votes.
Ward 2 candidate Kyle Hockmeyer received 234, or 31.62%, of the votes.
Mason said Tuesday night he was feeling several emotions but that most of all, he’s excited about becoming Enid’s mayor.
“I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Mason said. “We have an absolutely great community, and I just can’t wait to be more of a part of it.”
Mason said he’s going to spend the next few months preparing for the role of Enid’s mayor by attending Enid City Commission meetings, studying and talking with city officials.
Some of his goals once he takes office, Mason said, include seeing the Kaw Lake water pipeline project through to completion — which he said will open up a lot of opportunities for Enid — and resolving issues regarding the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
“I want to thank my family. … They’ve all worked so very hard on this,” Mason said. “And then, we just had tons of friends that have helped and supported us and given us words of encouragement, and I am very appreciative of that.”
He also thanked Latta for running a good, clean race.
“It takes a lot to put yourself out there to be a candidate, and I admire anybody that steps up and says, ‘I’ll give that a try,’” Mason said.
Latta thanked everyone who voted for and supported her during her campaign.
“I appreciate the race that Mr. Mason ran,” Latta said. “It takes courage to put yourself out there as a candidate, and I have high hopes for his leadership and Enid’s future.”
Blevins thanked the voters of Ward 1.
“This was a close race,” he said. “I’m really encouraged that so many Ward 1 voters got out and participated in this election.”
He also thanked his family, friends and supporters he met along the way.
“The credit really goes to them tonight,” Blevins said. “They got me across the finish line.”
Blevins said he’s been watching Enid City Commission meetings for several months and will be prepared to start his term strong in May.
“The budget meetings are going to be front and center,” Blevins said, “but after that, I want to focus on the infrastructure and then, like I campaigned about, reaching out to our young folks and encouraging them to stay in Enid — to start their professional lives and families here.”
Norwood said he appreciates everyone who voted for him and that now, “it’s back to the drawing board.”
“I’ve been on (Enid City Commission) for six years, and I’d like to go for four more, so my campaign starts tomorrow,” Norwood said, adding that he’ll be getting with his team and then going out into the community.
He also thanked his two opponents “for caring enough about Enid to want to serve the community.”
“You know what’s so beautiful about it? This is America, and we all have an opportunity to make a difference,” Norwood said. “I definitely would like to thank Kyle Hockmeyer and Doug Boyle.”
Boyle thanked God and all the individuals who put in a lot of work and volunteered for and contributed to his campaign.
“Obviously, countless hours and hard work go into these types of campaigns,” Boyle said. “It takes a total team effort to make this happen, so I appreciate all of them.”
Boyle said he’s thankful to be one of the candidates in the runoff election and said there’s a lot more work ahead.
“But we’re ready for the challenge,” he said. “We’re going to be recharging our batteries, gearing up, getting ready and planning, and then we’re going to hit it pretty hard again.”
He also added that the other two candidates led and ran good campaigns.
“I think the biggest thing for all three of us was just really getting out there and meeting with all of the voters,” Boyle said. “It was good to see that because … you look at the negative, probably, of the three-way race and figure, ‘OK, it’s going to a runoff,’ but that means, to me, that because there were three of us in the race, the three of us and all those voters who were involved today are interested in the direction of the future of the city.”
The News & Eagle reached out to Hockmeyer for a comment but did not receive a response by press time.
