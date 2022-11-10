ENID, Okla. — A local businessman and former city commissioner announced Thursday his intent to run for the office of mayor.
David Mason said in a press release that, after “much consideration and encouragement from numerous people,” he will be filing as a candidate for the position next month.
In May 2019, Enid City Commission voted for Mason to fill the then-vacant Ward 6 seat, and he served on the council until December 2020 when he resigned due to moving out of Ward 6.
“I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 commissioner, and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor,” Mason said in the release. “Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work and call home.”
A fourth-generation Oklahoman, Mason obtained a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Central Oklahoma, according to the release, and then a master’s degree in secondary educational administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Mason was a teacher for 12 years before deciding to pursue a career in insurance in 2003. The release states he quickly was promoted to district manager and agency point manager.
Mason, who first moved to Enid in 2006 and back again in late 2011, was vice president of Dillingham Insurance Group before retiring and later purchasing his own agency.
According to the release, Mason is active in the community, having served on the boards of CASA, Grand National Quail Club, Rotary Club of Enid — of which he is a past president — Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Public Arts Commission of Enid and the 911 Board.
“If elected, I plan to bring fresh solutions to help solve problems our city is facing in deteriorating infrastructure, continue to work on economic growth and keep our citizens informed of what their city is doing for them,” Mason said in the release.
George Pankonin, Enid’s current mayor, announced he will not be seeking reelection and, in a statement, said he’s not concerned about the leadership of Enid because he knows there are “many caring and qualified people” who could come forward and “do a great job” as the next mayor.
Pankonin also said in his statement Mason had told him he was interested in running for the office and that Mason “did an outstanding job serving the residents of Ward 6 as their commissioner.”
“I believe David has the time, skills and judgment needed to lead our city into the future as our next mayor,” Pankonin said in his statement.
More information about Mason’s campaign can be found at https://www.masonforenidmayor.com/.
The filing period for the office of mayor, as well as for Wards 1, 2 and 5, begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Candidates for the office of mayor must be a registered voter, at least 25 years old and have been an Enid resident for two years preceding the election.
Candidates for the commissioners’ office have the same requirements as the office of mayor, with the addition of having been a resident of the ward they seek to represent at the time of their candidacy and election.
The general election will be Feb. 14, 2023, and if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election will take place April 4, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.