Dec. 3-9

EVENT [Through Jan. 2]

Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Friday]

Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Granny's Attic Craft Show, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Waukomis Methodist Church, 221 N. Main, Waukomis. Carry-out chicken noodle dinner available. For more information, call (580) 758-3608.

EVENT [Saturday]

Santa Stroll 5K, Fun Run and Santa Walk, 5:30 p.m., Meadowlake Park South. Pre-registration fee is $30 for 5K, and $35 the day of. Cost is $5 for 1-mile fun run and $2 for Walk with Santa. For more information, go to https://santastroll5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14845.

EVENT [Saturday]

Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.

EVENT [Saturday]

JWL Charity Gala: A Night in Tinseltown, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Arena. Individual tickets are $85. For more information, go to https://event.gives/jwl2021.

Dec. 10-16

EVENT [Through Jan. 2]

EVENT [Friday]

4RKids/2nd Story Gift Shop Holiday Open House, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. For more information, call (580) 599-0285, or go to www.4rkids.com.

EVENT [Friday]

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

4RKids Family Christmas Craft-A-Ganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. Holiday vendors, personalized gifts, visit with Santa 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grinch 1-3 p.m., cookie decorating, ornament painting and concessions. For more information, call (58) 237-7890.

EVENT [Saturday]

'It's A wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' 4:30 p.m., The One Christmas Stage, 150 W. Park. For more information, go to theoneenid.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Dec. 17-23

EVENT [Friday]

EVENT [Saturday]

Holidays on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park between Independence and Grand. This month's event moves to the area surrounding the Christ Tree on Park. Vendors, live music, food trucks and more. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.

EVENT [Saturday]

Sleigh Rides with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bennie's Barn, 4914 E. Rupe. Admission is $5 per person. Enjoy sleigh rides, hay rides, Santa crafts and letters, a visit from Enid Axe, pony petting, horse rides, Tryke racing and more. For more information, go to benniesbarn.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

'It's A wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The One Christmas Stage, 150 W. Park. For more information, go to theoneenid.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

