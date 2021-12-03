Dec. 3-9
EVENT [Through Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Granny's Attic Craft Show, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Waukomis Methodist Church, 221 N. Main, Waukomis. Carry-out chicken noodle dinner available. For more information, call (580) 758-3608.
EVENT [Saturday]
Santa Stroll 5K, Fun Run and Santa Walk, 5:30 p.m., Meadowlake Park South. Pre-registration fee is $30 for 5K, and $35 the day of. Cost is $5 for 1-mile fun run and $2 for Walk with Santa. For more information, go to https://santastroll5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14845.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
EVENT [Saturday]
JWL Charity Gala: A Night in Tinseltown, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Arena. Individual tickets are $85. For more information, go to https://event.gives/jwl2021.
Dec. 10-16
EVENT [Through Jan. 2]
EVENT [Friday]
4RKids/2nd Story Gift Shop Holiday Open House, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. For more information, call (580) 599-0285, or go to www.4rkids.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
4RKids Family Christmas Craft-A-Ganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. Holiday vendors, personalized gifts, visit with Santa 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Grinch 1-3 p.m., cookie decorating, ornament painting and concessions. For more information, call (58) 237-7890.
EVENT [Saturday]
'It's A wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' 4:30 p.m., The One Christmas Stage, 150 W. Park. For more information, go to theoneenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
Dec. 17-23
EVENT [Friday]
Leo's Night of Lights, 5-7 p.m., Leonardo's Adventure Quest, 200 E. Maple. Get photos with Santa, plays with the elves, create a craft at Santa's workshop, and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Admission is $4 for members and $6 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
Holidays on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park between Independence and Grand. This month's event moves to the area surrounding the Christ Tree on Park. Vendors, live music, food trucks and more. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
Sleigh Rides with Santa, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bennie's Barn, 4914 E. Rupe. Admission is $5 per person. Enjoy sleigh rides, hay rides, Santa crafts and letters, a visit from Enid Axe, pony petting, horse rides, Tryke racing and more. For more information, go to benniesbarn.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
'It's A wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The One Christmas Stage, 150 W. Park. For more information, go to theoneenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
