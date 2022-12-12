Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma... Eastern Custer County in western Oklahoma... Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma... Eastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma... Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma... Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma... * Until 230 AM CST. * At 152 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Canton Lake to near Fay to 5 miles west of Weatherford, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Weatherford, Watonga, Okeene, Thomas, Canton, Lahoma, Drummond, Longdale, Ames, Hitchcock, Greenfield, Loyal, Oakwood, Canton Lake, Eagle City, Isabella, Fay, Homestead, Southard and Omega. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH