The martial Combat League returns to Enid Stride Bank Center on Feb. 18. The top-tier mixed martial arts promotion will feature fighters from Enid as well as other fighters from Northwest Oklahoma.
“Northwest Oklahoma has some great talent, both male and female. I’m super excited to give these athletes a platform to showcase their skills and bring something extremely entertaining to the city of Enid,” said Dylan Smith, owner of the Martial Combat League.
The card will have more than 20 fights on it with fighters partaking in MMA, Kickboxing, Jiu Jitsu and Combat Jiu Jitsu.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $37 for reserved seating and guests will have the option to buy a regular table or a VIP table.
The VIP table will allow guests to order drinks from a server and an option of food for an extra cost. VIP tables are $800, and normal tables are $600. An entire table must be purchased, no singular seats at a table.
Tickets will be available on Friday at www.StrideBankCenter.com, (580) 616-7380 or at the Stride Bank Center Box Office.
