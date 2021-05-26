Instructors at Family Martial Arts in Enid want to get people moving and having fun at the school’s first-ever block party this weekend.
To kick off Memorial Day weekend, the downtown martial arts school welcomes anyone from the Enid community to participate in a variety of martial arts games and classes, planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday inside the building at 211 E. Broadway.
Along with all-day "bully-proofing" classes — showing kids how to handle situations with self-confidence and other life skills, as well self-defense techniques — activities on the mat will include dodgeball games and sword-sparring with foam-padded swords and helmets, head instructor Justin Deal said.
Deal added that the school will be decorated in red, white and blue.
A beginners' martial arts class will be held off the mat for students of all ages, including children ages 4-5, 6-9 and 10-plus, as well as adults.
“It’s a great way to try out martial arts for the first time, any age, young or old,” Deal said. “It’s also going to be a fun time for the community to come in and celebrate starting off the summer.”
Family Martial Arts offers year-round children’s and adult classes, as well as children’s after-school and summer camp programs, the latter of which began this week.
A paper airplane course off the mat will see whose paper creation can fly the farthest, in honor of nearby Vance Air Force Base.
Other activities will include face-painting and other arts and crafts, and free popcorn and water will be available.
The block party, set for the day after the school’s belt graduations, is free and open to non-members.
No classes at Family Martial Arts will be held on Monday, Memorial Day.
